School District Seeks New Members for Measures’ Oversight Committees

There are currently openings on the Measures A and B (parcel tax) and Measures Q and R (facilities bond) oversight committees.

The committees, comprised of community members, meet three times per year to review expenditures and produce an annual report.

The committees are comprised of different representatives: business organization; senior citizens' organization; taxpayers' organization or tax professional; parent/guardian of a child enrolled in the district; parent/guardian of a parent who is active in a parent-teacher organization; member of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation; member of the community at large.

The term for each committee seat is two years. For more details, please see the oversight committee bylaws by clicking on the links: Measure A, Measure B, Measure Q and Measure R.

If you are a member of one of the groups noted above, and are interested in serving, please complete an application and return it (email or mail) to Barbara Keyani, [email protected], Santa Barbara Unified School District, 720 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.