Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 6:47 pm | Fair with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara School District to Bring Special-Education Therapist Positions In-House

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | November 19, 2013 | 6:02 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District's special-education department will be providing more services in-house next year, the Board of Education decided last week.

The K-12 district contracts with the Santa Barbara County Education Office for several services now, but wants to hire its own occupational therapists starting in 2014-15.

The 2009 report from the Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team scolded the district for its special-education services, poor communication with parents and inconsistent staffing. One of the many recommendations was to enhance district services, and the district wanted to bring the occupational therapist positions in-house, according to human resources director Margaret Christensen.

The therapists will work directly with students in classrooms and coordinate their work with teachers’ lessons.

Superintendent Dave Cash said it’s about creating a more cohesive team for the district's students.

About 77 students are expected to get services from the district next year, while about 25 more severe students still will get services from the county.

It could be difficult to fill the three positions, since occupational therapists are in high demand and the county already has trouble finding enough people, assistant superintendent of special education Helen Rodriguez said, adding that sometimes the county even has to contract out.

The Department of Labor expects OT employment to increase 33 percent between 2010 and 2020, mostly due to the country’s aging baby-boomer population.

The district will try to get volunteers for the positions from the county but may have to recruit externally.

Santa Barbara Unified will save about $50,000 the first year and $99,461 in subsequent years by bringing the positions in-house, Rodriguez said.

Santa Barbara County has a unique model where the county hires all OTs and contracts them back to the districts, said Jarice Butterfield, county director of the Special Education Local Plan Area.

Santa Barbara Unified and the K-6 Goleta Union School District are both deciding to have more local control and hire at the district level, Butterfield said.

She supports the model, saying it’s always better for a district to have its own employees providing the services for more communication and direct control over services.

Since the occupational therapists still will operate under guidelines, there won’t be much of a difference in services except more local control and the hiring process, Butterfield said.

Goleta Union’s Board of Trustees will decide whether to transfer one full-time occupational therapist at Wednesday night’s meeting. It is billed for services that are provided by the county now and would change that starting Jan. 1. The district expects to save about $75,000 by bringing the position in-house, according to the district staff report.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 