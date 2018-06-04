Monday, June 4 , 2018, 12:07 pm | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 

County Schools Honors Year’s Top Classified Employees

By David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office | April 7, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) has announced the winners of this year’s Classified School Employees of the Year at its monthly meeting April 5. Recognized this year were:

Miguel Garcia (Maintenance, Operations and Facilities category); Oak Valley Elementary and Jonata Middle schools, Buellton Union School District.

Amber Lishman (Child Nutrition category); Oak Valley Elementary School, Buellton Union School District.

Wendy Solis (Office and Technical category); Oak Valley Elementary School, Buellton Union School District.

John Widle (Support Services and Security category); Delta High School, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

Jose Ochoa, Jack Martinez, Tamara Moreno and Christina Morelli (Transportation category); Carpinteria Unified School District.

“Classified employees are essential to the success of our schools,” said Santa Barbara County Schools Superintendent Susan Salcido.

“Classified employees support our students, schools and communities. We are grateful for their dedication and leadership in meeting the needs of our students across the county,” she said.

The nomination process started at the district level, where each district was invited to nominate classified employees from the various categories. A county committee reviewed the nominations and selected the county’s nominees.

Their award packages will now be forwarded to the state for consideration as the California Classified School Employee of the Year. State winners will be honored in Sacramento later this year.

— David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.

 

