School Games Will Draw More than 350 Special Education Student Athletes to SBCC Track

The Track & Field School Games has grown into one of the marquee events of the school year for the Special Education and Inclusion students of Santa Barbara County.

The 10th annual meet, hosted by Special Olympics of Santa Barbara, is set for Friday at SBCC’s La Playa Stadium.

The event kicks off with an Opening Ceremony and Parade of Athletes at 9 a.m., with the competition starting at around 9:45.

Elementary-, middle- and high school-age students will compete in a variety of track & field events throughout the day.

“There are no formal teams, just individual athletes representing their respective schools,” said Donna Reeves, Development Specialist for Special Olympics of Southern California, Santa Barbara Region. “Each school will be represented by a different color T-shirt.”

More than 350 students representing 48 school programs from eight different school districts (including some from Ventura County) will be competing in track and field events.

The first School Games in 2008 had only 25 special education students from two classrooms representing the Carpinteria Unified School District, Reeves said.

In the high school age category, Santa Barbara High, Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, Carpinteria, Santa Ynez and Nordhoff of Ojai will have student athletes competing.

The junior/middle schools represented include Carpinteria Middle, Goleta Valley Junior, La Colina Junior, Santa Barbara Junior and Matilija Junior of Ojai.

The Santa Barbara area elementary schools include Adams, Isla Vista, Foothill, Brandon, Canalino, Cleveland, Cold Springs, Franklin, Goleta, Harding, Hollister, Hope, Kellogg, La Patera, McKinley, Monroe, Mountain View, Peabody Charter, Roosevelt, Washington. Also participating is Solvang Elementary, Meiners Oaks and Topa Topa Elementary from Ojai.

The School Games provide the only inter-school athletic competition opportunity for children and teens with intellectual disabilities in the Santa Barbara Region.

Ben Vigil, an adaptive PE coach at Santa Barbara High, said his students get excited about competing in the meet.

“They not only get to demonstrate their athletic ability and the goals they work toward every day, but they get to represent their school and show their school spirit and pride in their accomplishments,” he said. “The medals and awards they receive from their competition are a way to show their friends around school how proud they are of being part of the school and community."

He thanked Special Olympics for giving "each of our students with intellectual disabilities an opportunity to compete in a variety of sports and make friends around the community. Competing in the sports that Special Olympics offer is unique in that athletes can compete at what ever skill level they are at and be competitive with their peers. It also gives them opportunities they may not have otherwise."

“We love being able to give our local special education students the opportunity to be included in an athletic competition,” said Special Olympics Regional Sports Manager Tim Philibosian. “For most students, this is their only opportunity in the year to be able to represent their school on a sports team.”

Michael Galvan, adaptive PE teacher with the Goleta Unified School District, said representing their school at the meet is a huge deal for the kids. '

"Their excitement really amps up once they're off the bus and walking onto the field. During opening ceremonies, when our students hear their school name being called and all of the cheers from the crowd, it is evident by their huge smiles and joyous jumping how fired up they truly are."

He said the opportunity for the student athletes to showcase their skills after all the training is "just like our U.S. Olympians.

"To have peers, friends and family cheer you on at whatever event you entered is thrilling. It’s a very uplifting and rewarding program that positively impacts all of our students and brings them back year after year."

Reeves said the students have been practicing for the past 2-3 months in their selected events. Each student athlete is allowed to compete in a maximum of three different events in the meet.

The competitors will be vying for spots on the medal stand. The first through third finishers will be awarded ribbons by members of local law enforcement and firefighter volunteers during awards ceremonies after each event.

Ribbons will be awarded to all participants.

The event is organized by Special Olympics staff and volunteer groups from the Alpha Phi Omega Service Group of UCSB, LogMeIn, Kiwanis of Santa Barbara, Law Enforcement, Montecito Bank & Trust, Graphiq, Employees of Beneflex Insurance Services, SEALS Transition Program, Deckers, Starbucks, Santa Barbara City College, and many community volunteers.

The School Games sponsors include Union Bank, Coca Cola, Starbucks, Islay Events, MarBorg, Amigo Party Rentals, Yardi Foundation, George Ben Page Foundation, and Elizabeth Bixby Janeway Foundation.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.