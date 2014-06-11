School in Session During Summer for Adults of All Ages at SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning

This summer, there is a class for everyone — from professionals, to parents of young children to retirees — at SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning.

Summer classes begin June 23, with evening, weekday, weekend classes and workshops starting throughout the term which runs through Aug. 23. Registration is open now. Class schedules are available at both CLL campuses, at newsstands throughout the area and online by clicking here.

“At the Center for Lifelong Learning, students create their very own lifelong learning experience,” said Andy Harper, executive director of SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning. “Over 7,000 students have already discovered their passion at the CLL. This summer, come treat yourself to a new experience you’ve been dreaming of, or get back into a favorite art, craft, language, fitness or intellectual pursuit you’ve been keeping on hold.”

2014 Summer Term Highlights

» Classes and workshops are offered in five major categories (in more than 25 sub-categories): Arts, Crafts, Performance; Body, Mind, Spirit; Business, Finance, Work; Events, Film, Language; and Home, Nature, Technical.

» Old favorites and new classes, including: Kiss the Sky: Popular Music of the 1960s; Keeping an Art Journal; Nori-maki Wrap Class; Grilling Beyond the BBQ; Messages from the Ancestors, Wisdom for the Way; Watercolor and Pastel Workshop: A Marriage of Pure Pigment; Past Life Regression Workshop; and many more!

» Flexible schedule options: Classes are offered evenings, weekdays and Saturdays, and include one-meeting workshops, multiple-session offerings, and longer classes up to 10 weeks; classes start and end throughout the winter term, June 23 through Aug. 23.

» Free CEUs (Continuing Education Units): There will be no additional charge for CEUs for eligible health care and mental health professionals.

» Summer class schedules are available at the SBCC Wake and Schott campuses, at newsstands throughout South Santa Barbara County and in the Santa Ynez Valley, and online by clicking here.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning.