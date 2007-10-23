School Officials: Too Many Kids in GATE, But Not Enough Latino Students

The Santa Barbara school board soon will tackle what some officials believe are the two most pressing problems with the Gifted and Talented Education program: Too many students qualify, and not enough of them are Latino.



While some experts say the percentage of students who qualify for GATE instruction should be about 5 percent, the proportion in Santa Barbara’s junior high and high schools hovers around 20 percent.



“I know Santa Barbara is a pretty special place, but we don’t have 20-to-25 percent of our kids that are gifted,” said Davis Hayden, the district’s director of research and technology. “So we know it’s out of kilter.”



Meanwhile, in the elementary schools, where about 70 percent of the students are Latino, that same cohort doesn’t even make up 10 percent of the GATE program. Although most districts in California struggle with this problem, it is particularly acute in Santa Barbara, officials say.



The matter could come before the school board as soon as Oct. 23, officials say.



Essentially, GATE is an advanced curriculum that moves faster and delves deeper than the coursework in regular classrooms. It has long been an emotionally charged topic in Santa Barbara, where families clamor to get their children enrolled at Washington Elementary on the Mesa — the sole GATE magnet school in town.



In fact, GATE is such a hot commodity locally that the Santa Barbara school district has begun cracking down on what administrators perceive as unfair advantages. Starting a couple years ago, parents of students testing for GATE eligibility were required to sign a form pledging not to enroll their children in privately run classes designed to prepare them for the test. (The test to get into GATE is meant to be taken “cold,” meaning no preparation should precede it, as it purportedly measures IQ, officials say.)



The topic is rising to the fore in Santa Barbara several months after a GATE controversy erupted in Orange County. In March, the ACLU threatened to sue the Tustin Unified School District for not enrolling enough Latino students in GATE. (See article.) The ACLU has not filed a lawsuit, and the Tustin district, which maintains that it does not discriminate, has initiated a self-evaluation of its GATE program, said the district’s communications director Mark Eliot.



One startling aspect of the Tustin case is how the disparities in Santa Barbara’s elementary district are larger. In Tustin, the proportion of GATE students who are Latino — about 9 percent — mirrors that in the Santa Barbara elementary district, but the Latino share of Tustin’s entire student enrollment, 43 percent, is much smaller than Santa Barbara’s 70 percent.



In Santa Barbara, to address the other issue — inflated numbers — administrators may propose an idea that could reverberate throughout the South Coast: re-testing all of the GATE students upon entering Santa Barbara’s junior high schools.



The crux of the problem is how each of the five elementary districts whose students feed into Santa Barbara’s junior high schools — Santa Barbara, Goleta, Hope, Montecito and Cold Spring — use different qualification methods.

Administrators say Santa Barbara elementary district isn’t to blame for the inflated enrollment: about 8 percent of its students are identified as being eligible for GATE.



“We can all live with 8 percent,” Hayden said, although “the actual number should probably be 5 percent or below.”



The bigger problem, they say, is the Goleta elementary district, where about 30 percent of last year’s sixth-grade class was in GATE, he said. (Hayden didn’t have figures for the other three districts, which are small.)



School board member Kate Parker said she is loathe to endorse the notion of re-testing the seventh-graders.



“I would hate to have a situation where in fifth grade and sixth grade you’re in GATE, then suddenly in seventh grade you’re not,” she said.



Rather, Parker prefers finding a way to align the standards among all the pertinent elementary districts. This would probably have the effect of shrinking the GATE program in Goleta.



Meanwhile, the issues of inflated numbers and low Latino representation seem to be at odds. How can a district try to lower the percentage of kids in GATE, while simultaneously increasing the number of Latino pupils?



Some school board members believe the Latino matter is more problematic than inflation.



“From a purely philosophical point of view, if this was Lake Wobegon, and all the children were above average, then I don’t have a problem with that,” said school board President Nancy Harter, in reference to the popular radio show created by author and public radio personality Garrison Keillor. “I don’t have a problem with large numbers of students enrolled in GATE class, if they are doing the work.”



Harter said she is more concerned about the issue of Latino representation.



“You can’t tell me out of a population of 500 random Latino students and 500 white students, that more white students should be identified,” she said.

At the state level, Sandra Frank, a GATE program consultant for the California Department of Educatoin, said it’s generally best to err on the side of inclusion.



“The more (bright students) we can find early, and nurture them and make sure they are challenged, the stronger our economy will be,” she said.

One way to increase Latino participation is to test all of the students. Carpinteria Unified employs this option, testing all of its second-graders for GATE eligibility.



In Santa Barbara, students are tested only if a parent or teacher requests it, and many Latino families do not ask, officials said. The problem with the leave-no-student-untested approach is that it is expensive.



Another way to whittle down the number of GATE students in the high school district is to separate those who are supposedly innately gifted from those who are hard workers.



This would occur by ending the current practice of allowing into the GATE program the students who perform well on a set of tests, administered across California, which measure their mastery of the state-adopted standards. These tests gauge how well students have learned the material over the years, as opposed to the extent of their cognitive capacity.



Some board members are turned off by the idea of the distinction.



“A lot of people believe effort is at least as important as what shows up on IQ testing,” said board member Bob Noel.

Noel said he also disagrees with the premise that GATE classes should be reserved for the top 5 percent of test-takers.



“I have always tended toward the view that you want to let kids in,” he said. “Yes, you will ask them to leave if they don’t perform.” But “if you want to address ethnic balance, you’ve got to be open to letting people in.”