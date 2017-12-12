Santa Barbara School Superintendents Make ‘Difficult Decision’ to Close Doors in Face of Thomas Fire

Santa Barbara Unified School District's decision to close for seven days due to Thomas Fire is the longest closure since 1918

Not since the Spanish Flu epidemic that killed millions of people around the world in 1918 have schools in Santa Barbara County been ordered closed for this long.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District on Sunday chose to close schools for the entire week leading into winter break, as did many other districts on the South Coast, because of the threat of the ever-growing Thomas Fire and unhealthy air pollution.

The blaze started Dec. 4 near Santa Paula in Ventura County, and burned west into the mountains above the Carpinteria Valley as of Monday.

Thousands of people have been evacuated and the unhealthy air pollution has hit the South Coast region for almost a week in a row.

Santa Barbara Unified leaders decided to cancel classes last Thursday and Friday in addition to this entire week, and the seven-day closure is the longest one in almost a century.

The district serves more than 15,000 students in its South Coast K-12 schools.

“We've obviously closed for fire, smoke in the past but never more than a day or two here or there,” said Kate Parker, president of the school board. “Most of our extended fire, smoke events, like the Zaca Fire, happened in the summer, while other recent ones like the Jesusita or Tea Fires were incredibly damaging but brought under control relatively quickly.”

Santa Barbara Unified's administration chose to cancel classes, including afterschool and evening events, to protect the health of thousands of children on the South Coast, but other factors contributed to the decision — including the fact that about 320 district employees live in Carpinteria and Ventura County.

The administration made the decision, although the school board was kept in the loop.

“I don't think the superintendents had any choice but to close schools for the rest of the week,” Parker said. “Sheriff (Bill) Brown had made clear that this was still a multi-day event. Dr. (Charity) Dean said best case scenario was to remove children from Santa Barbara.”

Parker said about 150 members of the district's staff live in Carpinteria, parts of which are under mandatory evacuation orders or within voluntary evacuation zones.

In addition, many district students and staff live in the mandatory evacuation area in the Montecito and Santa Barbara areas, north of Highway 192, and are not currently able to get to their homes.

The closure was announced after Superintendent Cary Matsuoka spoke at a community meeting Sunday and said local superintendents had been meeting with each other a few times a day, and then every six hours, during the Thomas Fire.

“We have made the difficult decision to close Santa Barbara Unified for the entire week of Dec. 11-15,” he said in a written statement.

“I appreciate your continued engagement with your school community. Many of us have felt the impact of the Thomas Fire over this last week that has now advanced into Santa Barbara County. We are proud of the work of our staff and families to support emergency personnel, evacuees, students, family members, and fellow colleagues as we continue to find ways to serve one another during this time.”

District spokeswoman Lauren Bianchi Klemann said the closure through winter break was “a difficult decision.”

It was made in coordination with superintendents, charter school leaders, and County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido, Bianchi Klemann said.

The regional school leadership team met twice daily to closely monitor the impact of the Thomas Fire on the school communities, Bianchi Klemann said.

“The decision to remain closed for this entire week was as a result of the wide range of impacts that affect our school community, including: air quality, mandatory evacuations, power outages, road closures, and the unpredictability of the Thomas Fire,” she said. “In addition, our facilities remain on standby for use of emergency personnel.”

San Marcos High School in the Goleta Valley has been hosting afternoon community meetings, and high school campuses have served as fire personnel staging areas for recent wildfires.

Bianchi Klemann said the district is working on reopening plans, including assessments of interior hallways and classrooms.

“The winter break will allow our district time to conduct appropriate assessments identified by regional leadership and from lessons learned from Sonoma and Napa Counties,” she said.

Bianchi Klemann said essential staff and school site administrators will continue to work this week, but other staff has been asked not to report to work.

The closure of the schools will also have an impact on many families in the area of childcare.

“I think the school closures will be very tough both on working families who now have to scramble for childcare, and on those families who rely on school meals to ensure that their children are fed during the week,” Parker said.

“The Foodbank is stepping up to distribute extra groceries. It's very, very tough knowing that with this type of disruption, as well as during our regular short vacations like winter or spring break, we have students who will go hungry.”

Remy Lethaby, president of the Santa Barbara Area Council PTA, said it was a good decision to close the schools.

“Even with masks kids can sometimes, will not use them and long term health problem will occur later,” she said through email.

The closure shouldn’t affect junior and high school students as much, Lethaby said, since they may be old enough to stay home if their parents work.

“Elementary, yes, the families will have problem, but parents might not be working anyway if they work outdoors,” she said.

Students won’t have to spend extra days in school to make up for the lost instructional minutes.

The Santa Barbara County Education Office has applied for a waiver for school districts from the California Department of Education.

This would Santa Barbara Unified's fourth waiver in the past 15 years due to a natural disaster such as a fire, flood or earthquake.

“The California Department of Education will be waiving the required instructional minutes to all of our districts, as it's done with other districts in the same situation,” Parker said.

“That does mean that our children will be missing seven days of school that our teachers had counted on. It's very hard to change calendars or daily schedules when this type of thing happens, since families and staff often make decisions a full year in advance about summer work, study and travel that cannot be changed. But we definitely need to have a conversation about providing extra learning opportunities for kids.”

