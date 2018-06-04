Schools to Thank Honor Roll of Supporters

The Santa Maria Valley Industry Education Council and Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau will host their annual Business Appreciation luncheon, noon-1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 12, at the Elks Lodge.

The event is a time to show appreciation to the many local companies, nonprofit organizations, and individuals who support local schools.

With the theme Connecting the Dots!, the luncheon will include the distribution of nine computers through the Computer Connections program, a joint venture between the Industry Education Council and Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

More than 200 students and their families have received new computer packages through the program for under-served children.

Companies, nonprofits and individuals provide schools with resources, awards and incentives for students, plus food for school activities. Business leaders share their time and expertise by participating in career days and the Principal For a Day programs.

These activities help teachers give students the skills needed for success.

The following people, businesses and nonprofit organizations are among those to be honored for contributions to the listed school districts:

James D. Glines will be honored by Allan Hancock College

Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation will be thanked by the Guadalupe Union School District

The 7-Eleven Santa Maria Franchise Owners will be honored by the Santa Maria-Bonita School District

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse will be thanked by the Orcutt Union School District

Shawn Van Pelt of Cool Hand Luke’s will be recognized by the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

ERG Resources will be honored by Blochman Union School District

The Santa Maria Police Department will be thanked by SBCEO

For reservations, contact the chamber at [email protected], or call Alex Magana, 925-2403, ext. 814.

For questions about the Santa Maria Valley Industry Education Council and their partnerships, contact Debra Hood, SMVIEC Liaison at [email protected] or call 349-0443.

— David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.