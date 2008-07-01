Schwarzenegger Eases Restrictions on Solar Energy Installations

Homeowners wishing to install solar energy and solar water-heating systems have received an important push from Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who signed legislation prohibiting home owners associations and common interest developments from barring the installations.
“I am very pleased that I received such great bipartisan support on this significant piece of legislation,” said Assemblyman Cameron Smyth, R-Santa Clarita, who carried AB 1892. “With Californians facing record heat waves, the ability to utilize solar power is a very important option for homeowners.”
Civil Code 714 currently prohibits CIDs and HOAs from including language in their declarations and other recorded documents that bans the installation of solar energy systems. But the prohibition in CC 714 does not include the governing documents/operating rules of a CID or HOA. AB 1892 simply clarifies this ambiguity to guarantee that the documents are included in the CC 714 prohibition.
“The solar power option is truly a win/win for the people of California,” Smyth said. “It will allow them to reduce their energy costs while at the same time helping the environment.”:
Ryan Flanigan is a spokesman for Assemblyman Cameron Smyth, R-Santa Clarita.