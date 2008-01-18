Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 12:51 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Schwarzenegger Issues Call for Budget Reform

Controlling California's chronic deficit must be state's top priority, governor says in Santa Barbara stop.

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | January 18, 2008 | 11:21 a.m.

Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger dropped by the Santa Barbara Navy League on Friday to explain his plan to get California’s chronic financial deficit under control, once and for all.

"Every year the budget system is like a roller-coaster," he told an audience of about 50 business leaders and elected officials at the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd. "And the people of California have to hold on for dear life."

To fix the persistent budget mess, which includes a gaping $14.5 billion shortfall this year, Schwarzenegger candidly proposed across-the-board, 10 percent spending reductions for state agencies in his 2008-09 budget blueprint, as well as an authentic reform of the budgeting process.

He said he is keeping his promise not to raise taxes.

"You cannot tax your way out of this problem. We have to live within our means," he said, noting that California spends between $400 million and $600 million more than it generates each month.

Given past experience with Sacramento, elected officials were nervous. Noting Schwarzenegger’s call for 10 percent reductions, 1st District Supervisor Salud Carbajal, the board chairman, asked him to help local governments protect "the most vulnerable of our citizens."

Schwarzenegger did not shy away from responding, pointing out that the state has a cash crisis and he is asking agencies to tighten their budgets and stretch their dollars, except where such reductions conflict with the state Constitution or are simply impractical. We’re not taking anything away from local governments," he said. "I don’t want to cut people who are hurting. I despise having to make these cuts, knowing it is the fault of Sacramento. Everything they (legislators) get, they spend."

Finance Director Michael Genest, traveling with the governor, assured the officials the state was not raiding local coffers.

"We’re not taking the money away," he said. "We’re just delaying it."

Schwarzenegger also made a strong case for budget reform, saying California must do three things to ensure it avoids spending more money than it has in the future, including:

• Making midyear spending reductions for this fiscal year.

• Starting the process of controlling spending in the next fiscal year budget by making fundamental cuts now.

• Fixing the budget process itself by establishing a "rainy-day" fund through a constitutional amendment. The proposed Budget Stabilization Act will require excess revenues from fat years to be deposited in a protected fund to carry the state through its lean years.

FYI

For Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s complete budget proposal, summaries and charts, visit the state Department of Finance Web site.

To that end, Schwarzenegger said "the people of California are my partners. Help me get this budget fixed."

South Coast dignitaries in attendance included Carpinteria Mayor Michael Ledbetter and Goleta Mayor Michael Bennett and Councilwoman Jean Blois. Carbajal was joined by fellow Supervisors Brooks Firestone, Joni Gray and Janet Wolf. The business community was represented by Santa Barbara Navy League members, as well as officials of the Carpinteria Valley, Goleta Valley, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Ventura chambers of commerce.

Before departing to "spend the weekend in Santa Barbara with my wife, Maria," Schwarzenegger was presented an official USS Ronald Reagan jacket from Karen Crawford, president of the Santa Barbara Navy League. The aircraft carrier paid a port call last weekend in Santa Barbara and its commander, Capt. Terry Kraft, asked Crawford to make the presentation on behalf of the ship’s officers and crew.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 