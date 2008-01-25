Schwarzenegger Visit on Channel 21

Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger discussed California’s budget with about 50 business leaders and elected officials during a visit with the Santa Barbara Navy League last week. The Santa Barbara Channels recorded the event, which is now airing in its entirety on Channel 21.

“While there was some excellent local news coverage ... there is no substitute for watching it unedited,” said Hap Freund, executive director of the Santa Barbara Channels, the local public and educational access television organization.

“There are important budget issues facing our state; hearing what the governor has to say about this in detail is important, regardless of one’s political position.”

The program will air on Santa Barbara Channels, SBTV 21, available to those with Cox cable service, at 8 p.m. Saturday, midnight and 9 p.m. Sunday, 8 a.m. and 5 and 11 p.m. Monday, 2 and 11 p.m. Tuesday, and 5 and 10:30 a.m. Thursday.