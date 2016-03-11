Science and Religion Study Group of Trinity Episcopal Church to Host Talk by Br. Guy Consolmagno, SJ

Faith

The Science and Religion Study Group of Trinity Episcopal Church will present Br. Guy Consolmagno, SJ, director of the Vatican Observatory and president of the Vatican Observatory Foundation, speaking on “Big Bang Cosmology and Divine Creation: The New Physics and the Old Metaphysics,” taking place from 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2016, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State Street.

The Science and Religion Study Group is proud to bring Consolmagno to Trinity Episcopal Church for the first time. At the Vatican Observatory since 1993, his research explores connections between meteorites, asteroids and the evolution of small solar system bodies, observing Kuiper Belt comets with the Vatican’s 1.8 meter telescope in Arizona and applying his measure of meteorite physical properties to understanding asteroid origins and structure.

Along with more than 200 scientific publications, he is the author of a number of popular books including Turn Left at Orion (with Dan Davis) and most recently Would You Baptize an Extraterrestial? (with Father Paul Mueller, SJ).

Consolmagno also has hosted science programs for BBC Radio 4, been interviewed in numerous documentary films and appeared on The Colbert Report.

In 2000, the small bodies nomenclature committee of the IAU named an asteroid “4597 Consolmagno” in recognition of his work.

In 2014 he received the Carl Sagan Medal from the American Astronomical Society Division for Planetary Sciences for excellence in public communication in planetary sciences.

Following Consolmagno’s talk there will be time for in-depth interaction with the speaker.

The event is free; however, for those who wish to help support the work of the Science and Religion Study Group, a free-will offering will be received.

The Science and Religion Study Group was formed over five years ago and has consistently presented high level programs with speakers, both local and from out of the area, who focus on the interface of science and faith.

— John A. Michal represents Trinity Episcopal Church.