Monday, April 23 , 2018, 1:52 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Science Saturdays Experiments with New Eco Programs

By Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria | January 11, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Utilities Department and Discovery Museum Offer
New Programs to “Science Saturdays”
 
The Santa Maria Utilities Department announces the start of three new educational programs beginning Saturday, Jan. 14, on Science Saturdays at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum. Science Saturdays are held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. the second Saturday of each month at the Discovery Museum, 705 S. McClelland St.

Science Saturdays will now feature three different environmentally-themed programs: Vermicomposting, “Treemendous” Paper Tale, and Stormwater.

The Vermicomposting program (composting food scraps using red worms) will allow participants to look at live worms and cocoons under a microscope, and see a working worm bin.

The Treemendous Paper Tale program will show how paper is made from start to finish, and explain why conserving paper is important. Participants will have a chance to make their own recycled paper to take home.

The Stormwater program will discuss the importance of keeping storm water clean. Participants will use a microscope to view live plankton taken from a local lake and test the water for pH and nitrates.

“These new programs will connect young people and families with professional scientists and expose them to a multitude of hands-on experiments that are both fun and educational,” said Discovery Museum Program Director Amy Blasco. “It’s important for kids to have STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) learning opportunities outside of the classroom.

"We’re excited to partner with Science Discovery and the city of Santa Maria to make this possible,” Blasco said.

The new programs are sponsored by the city of Santa Maria and will be taught by Science Discovery, an organization known for bringing recycling and storm-water education to Santa Maria schools.

Questions may be directed to the Utilities Department, 925-0951 ext. 7270.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 