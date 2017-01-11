Science Saturdays Experiments with New Eco Programs

Utilities Department and Discovery Museum Offer

New Programs to “Science Saturdays”



The Santa Maria Utilities Department announces the start of three new educational programs beginning Saturday, Jan. 14, on Science Saturdays at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum. Science Saturdays are held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. the second Saturday of each month at the Discovery Museum, 705 S. McClelland St.

Science Saturdays will now feature three different environmentally-themed programs: Vermicomposting, “Treemendous” Paper Tale, and Stormwater.

The Vermicomposting program (composting food scraps using red worms) will allow participants to look at live worms and cocoons under a microscope, and see a working worm bin.

The Treemendous Paper Tale program will show how paper is made from start to finish, and explain why conserving paper is important. Participants will have a chance to make their own recycled paper to take home.

The Stormwater program will discuss the importance of keeping storm water clean. Participants will use a microscope to view live plankton taken from a local lake and test the water for pH and nitrates.

“These new programs will connect young people and families with professional scientists and expose them to a multitude of hands-on experiments that are both fun and educational,” said Discovery Museum Program Director Amy Blasco. “It’s important for kids to have STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) learning opportunities outside of the classroom.

"We’re excited to partner with Science Discovery and the city of Santa Maria to make this possible,” Blasco said.

The new programs are sponsored by the city of Santa Maria and will be taught by Science Discovery, an organization known for bringing recycling and storm-water education to Santa Maria schools.

Questions may be directed to the Utilities Department, 925-0951 ext. 7270.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.