Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 2:05 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Scones, Anyone? Learn to Create Treats for Your Own Tea Party at Allan Hancock College

By Stefanie Aye for Allan Hancock College | June 15, 2015 | 10:47 a.m.

Learn how to host traditional and original tea parties by creating delicious tea scones, petit fours, tea sandwiches and luscious fruit curds and preserves!

Community Education offers a summer Fabulous Tea Parties class for students with or without previous baking experience. Tea parties are appropriate for bridal and baby showers, birthday parties and fun entertaining.

The class will be held Tuesdays June 23 through July 14 from 9 to 11:55 a.m. on the Santa Maria campus, Room I-216. The fee is $72. You may view the complete class description, course number, and additional materials fee online at www.hancockcollege.edu, click Class Search and select Community Service/Fee-Based in the class type area.

Printed copies of the summer 2015 Spectrum schedule of Community Education classes are also available at all campus locations.

Register directly online or receive registration assistance in person at Community Education (Building S) on the Santa Maria campus. Registration is not accepted in the classroom.

For more information, visit Community Education or call 805.922.6966 x3209.

— Stefanie Aye is a publicist for Allan Hancock College.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 