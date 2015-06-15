Scones, Anyone? Learn to Create Treats for Your Own Tea Party at Allan Hancock College

Learn how to host traditional and original tea parties by creating delicious tea scones, petit fours, tea sandwiches and luscious fruit curds and preserves!

Community Education offers a summer Fabulous Tea Parties class for students with or without previous baking experience. Tea parties are appropriate for bridal and baby showers, birthday parties and fun entertaining.

The class will be held Tuesdays June 23 through July 14 from 9 to 11:55 a.m. on the Santa Maria campus, Room I-216. The fee is $72. You may view the complete class description, course number, and additional materials fee online at www.hancockcollege.edu, click Class Search and select Community Service/Fee-Based in the class type area.

Printed copies of the summer 2015 Spectrum schedule of Community Education classes are also available at all campus locations.

Register directly online or receive registration assistance in person at Community Education (Building S) on the Santa Maria campus. Registration is not accepted in the classroom.

For more information, visit Community Education or call 805.922.6966 x3209.

