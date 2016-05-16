Friday, April 20 , 2018, 8:56 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Scooter Rider Critically Injured in Crash on Mesa in Santa Barbara

Pickup driver Duncan Airlie Brown of Santa Barbara arrested on felony DUI charges after collision on Cliff Drive at Oliver Road

A 31-year-old man riding a scooter was critically injured Monday evening in a collision with a pickup truck on the Mesa in Santa Barbara. The pickup driver, Duncan Airlie Brown, 60, of Santa Barbara, was arrested on felony DUI charges.
A 31-year-old man riding a scooter was critically injured Monday evening in a collision with a pickup truck on the Mesa in Santa Barbara. The pickup driver, Duncan Airlie Brown, 60, of Santa Barbara, was arrested on felony DUI charges. (Vicky Nguyen / KEYT News photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | {update} 2:42 p.m. | May 16, 2016 | 9:44 p.m.
Duncan Airlie Brown Click to view larger
Duncan Airlie Brown

A 31-year-old man was critically injured Monday evening when the scooter he was riding collided with a pickup truck on the Mesa in Santa Barbara.

The accident, which resulted in the arrest of the pickup driver on felony DUI charges, occurred at about 5:40 p.m. on Cliff Drive at Oliver Road, according to Lt. Ed Olsen of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The scooter rider, Daniel David Ontiveros of Santa Barbara, was headed east on Cliff Drive when collided with the westbound pickup truck as it was making a left turn onto Oliver Road, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Ontiveros suffered numerous broken bones as well as likely internal injuries, Olsen said.

The pickup driver, Duncan Airlie Brown, 60, of Santa Barbara, was arrested on felony charges of DUI causing injury, Harwood said.

Brown was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $100,000, Harwood said.

The accident remained under investigation by the Police Department, but Harwood indicated the cause was a right-of-way violation by Brown.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 