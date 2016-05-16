Scooter Rider Critically Injured in Crash on Mesa in Santa Barbara

Pickup driver Duncan Airlie Brown of Santa Barbara arrested on felony DUI charges after collision on Cliff Drive at Oliver Road

A 31-year-old man was critically injured Monday evening when the scooter he was riding collided with a pickup truck on the Mesa in Santa Barbara.

The accident, which resulted in the arrest of the pickup driver on felony DUI charges, occurred at about 5:40 p.m. on Cliff Drive at Oliver Road, according to Lt. Ed Olsen of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The scooter rider, Daniel David Ontiveros of Santa Barbara, was headed east on Cliff Drive when collided with the westbound pickup truck as it was making a left turn onto Oliver Road, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Ontiveros suffered numerous broken bones as well as likely internal injuries, Olsen said.

The pickup driver, Duncan Airlie Brown, 60, of Santa Barbara, was arrested on felony charges of DUI causing injury, Harwood said.

Brown was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $100,000, Harwood said.

The accident remained under investigation by the Police Department, but Harwood indicated the cause was a right-of-way violation by Brown.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.