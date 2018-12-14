Scooter Rider Injured in Collision in Downtown Santa Barbara

Man taken to Cottage Hospital after crash at De la Vina and Figueroa streets

A man riding a scooter was injured Friday afternoon in a collision in downtown Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The accident occurred shortly after noon on De la Vina Street at Figueroa Street.

The scooter rider was headed south on De la Vina when a sedan, also southbound, apparently cut him off while making a left turn onto Figueroa, said fire Engineer Rich Ames.

The scooter rider was thrown to the ground, and sustained minor to moderate injuries, Ames said.

He was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. His name and details on his condition were not available.

The collision was under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

