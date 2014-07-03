Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 6:25 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Scooter Rider Hospitalized After Collision with Taxi in Santa Barbara

Police say the man, who was wearing a helmet, suffered abrasions and lacerations

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | July 3, 2014 | 4:21 p.m.

A Santa Barbara man was sent to the hospital after broadsiding a taxicab on Gutierrez Street on Friday morning, police said.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said the 46-year-old scooter rider was traveling westbound on Gutierrez Street when the driver pulled out in front of him from Alisos Street, which has stop signs.

Taxi driver Solomon Car, 57, of Santa Barbara stopped at the sign and then pulled forward, apparently not seeing the oncoming scooter.

“He got broadsided by the scooter, which hit the back right fender and ejected the rider, who went over the taxicab and hit the ground on the other side of the car,” Harwood said.

Police and fire crews responded to the collision, which occurred at 11:26 a.m. Friday.

The rider was wearing his helmet but had a number of abrasions, lacerations and complaints of pain, so he was transported to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he is being kept for evaluation. The injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, police said.

The collision was the result of a right-of-way violation by the cab, and Car was cited at the scene, Harwood said.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 