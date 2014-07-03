Scooter Rider Hospitalized After Collision with Taxi in Santa Barbara

Police say the man, who was wearing a helmet, suffered abrasions and lacerations

A Santa Barbara man was sent to the hospital after broadsiding a taxicab on Gutierrez Street on Friday morning, police said.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said the 46-year-old scooter rider was traveling westbound on Gutierrez Street when the driver pulled out in front of him from Alisos Street, which has stop signs.

Taxi driver Solomon Car, 57, of Santa Barbara stopped at the sign and then pulled forward, apparently not seeing the oncoming scooter.

“He got broadsided by the scooter, which hit the back right fender and ejected the rider, who went over the taxicab and hit the ground on the other side of the car,” Harwood said.

Police and fire crews responded to the collision, which occurred at 11:26 a.m. Friday.

The rider was wearing his helmet but had a number of abrasions, lacerations and complaints of pain, so he was transported to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he is being kept for evaluation. The injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, police said.

The collision was the result of a right-of-way violation by the cab, and Car was cited at the scene, Harwood said.

