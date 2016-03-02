SCOR Cardiac Cyclists Club to Host Solvang Century Ride to Benefit Summer Camps for Kids

The SCOR Cardiac Cyclists Club of Whittier, Calif., is pleased to announce that it will be hosting the upcoming 34th Annual Solvang Century, Metric and Half Century March 12, 2016.

The 100-, 70- or 50-mile rides will start and finish at the Hotel Corque, where there will be a cycling festival with over 25 vendors, BBQ lunch, a raffle, live DJ and massage therapists.

The 100- and 70-mile rides will start at 7 a.m. while the 50-mile ride will start at 9 a.m.

Full support and gear (SAG) in many roving vehicles will be provided as well as intersection control with the help of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol.

Riders will receive a barbecue lunch upon their return to the Hotel Corque.

Prior to the trio of rides, new record-holding cyclist Kurt Searvogel of Sehridan, Ark., will speak Friday, March 11, at Mission Santa Ynez.

In 2015, Searvogel rode his bike every day for 365 days straight in an attempt to break the “Highest Annual Mileage Record” set in 1939. That record was 75,039 miles.

Searvogel completed that goal Jan. 8, 2016 setting an unbelievable record of 76,076 miles, an average of 208 miles per day.

He and his wife (also his crew chief) will be riding the Century on Saturday and will be available to meet and greet at the SPIZ booth in the festival area when he completes the ride.

The Solvang Century, Metric and Half Century ride is very popular with 2500-3000 participants expected from California and all over the Western United States coming to Solvang for the weekend.

Money raised from this ride goes to support three summer camps that SCOR sponsors for children born with congenital heart disease: Camp Bon Couer, Camp Del Corizon and Camp Taylor.

Volunteers to help at registration, the finish line or SAG stops are always welcomed. Call 760.468.4718 to volunteer. All volunteers will receive a free T-shirt and lunch.

Registration will be available Friday evening, March 11, from 6-10 p.m. and Saturday morning, March 12, from 6-9 a.m. in the Hotel Corque Banquet Room.

Visit www.BikeSCOR.com for more information. Participation in this classic cycling event is open to anyone with a desire to ride their bike in the beautiful Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley.

— Randy Ice is founder of SCOR Cardiac Cyclists Club.