Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 12:57 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

SCOR Cardiac Cyclists Club to Host Solvang Century Ride to Benefit Summer Camps for Kids

Cyclists at a previous Solvang ride.
Cyclists at a previous Solvang ride. (SCOR photo)
By Randy Ice for SCOR Cardiac Cyclists Club | March 2, 2016 | 10:20 a.m.

The SCOR Cardiac Cyclists Club of Whittier, Calif., is pleased to announce that it will be hosting the upcoming 34th Annual Solvang Century, Metric and Half Century March 12, 2016.

The 100-, 70- or 50-mile rides will start and finish at the Hotel Corque, where there will be a cycling festival with over 25 vendors, BBQ lunch, a raffle, live DJ and massage therapists.

The 100- and 70-mile rides will start at 7 a.m. while the 50-mile ride will start at 9 a.m.

Full support and gear (SAG) in many roving vehicles will be provided as well as intersection control with the help of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol.

Riders will receive a barbecue lunch upon their return to the Hotel Corque.

Prior to the trio of rides, new record-holding cyclist Kurt Searvogel of Sehridan, Ark., will speak Friday, March 11, at Mission Santa Ynez.

 In 2015, Searvogel rode his bike every day for 365 days straight in an attempt to break the “Highest Annual Mileage Record” set in 1939. That record was 75,039 miles.

Searvogel completed that goal Jan. 8, 2016 setting an unbelievable record of 76,076 miles, an average of 208 miles per day. 

He and his wife (also his crew chief) will be riding the Century on Saturday and will be available to meet and greet at the SPIZ booth in the festival area when he completes the ride.

The Solvang Century, Metric and Half Century ride is very popular with 2500-3000 participants expected from California and all over the Western United States coming to Solvang for the weekend.

Money raised from this ride goes to support three summer camps that SCOR sponsors for children born with congenital heart disease: Camp Bon Couer, Camp Del Corizon and Camp Taylor.  

Volunteers to help at registration, the finish line or SAG stops are always welcomed. Call 760.468.4718 to volunteer. All volunteers will receive a free T-shirt and  lunch.

Registration will be available Friday evening, March 11, from 6-10 p.m. and Saturday morning, March 12, from 6-9 a.m. in the Hotel Corque Banquet Room.

Visit www.BikeSCOR.com for more information. Participation in this classic cycling event is open to anyone with a desire to ride their bike in the beautiful Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley.

Randy Ice is founder of SCOR Cardiac Cyclists Club.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 