Score a Spot in Lompoc Adult Basketball League

The Lompoc Recreation Division is currently registering teams to play in its coed adult basketball league. Sign-ups will be accepted through June 14, and teams of seven to 10 players are encouraged to register. Participants must be at least 16 years old.

The adult basketball league will be held 6:30-10 p.m. Mondays June 19 through Aug. 28 in the Lompoc Valley Middle School gym, 234 South N St.

The fee for the league is $425 per team for Lompoc residents and $450 per non-resident team.

Adult basketball league plays by modified high school rules. Teams must provide uniforms with 6-inch-high numbers on the backs of their jerseys.

For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division, 875-8100, or visit the division at 125 W. Walnut Ave.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.