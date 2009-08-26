SCORE Event to Offer Small-Business Success Tips

The Santa Barbara chapter of SCORE will hold a conference on tips, tools and techniques of effective business partners from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 402 E. Gutierrez St. The presenter will be George Rusznak.

SCORE provides professional guidance and information to America’s small businesses so that they can strengthen the local and national economy. Members of SCORE provide their experience and knowledge through confidential counseling, seminars, workshops and publications to those seeking information on how to establish or expand a small business.

In a press release about the upcoming event, Rusznak wrote:

“There are times when a business just seems to perk along by itself, the customers are happy, their jobs are secure or their businesses are successful, they have an abundance of discretionary income, and they are happily purchasing your products or services.

“During the best of times clients, customers and colleagues can afford to be a bit casual about their spending, often willing to pay a small premium for what may be perceived as convenience, status, or customer loyalty. During such times a business person can afford to be less than fastidious about business planning.

“However, there are times when it is crystal clear that we are in dangerous economic peril. During these dark times we all pull in our spending. We concentrate on attaining the greatest possible value from every penny. These can be truly difficult times for everyone; even wealthy families are affected. Businesses, large and small, are negatively impacted,’’ Rusznak wrote.

Rusznak also noted that during times of uncertainty, humans tend to gravitate toward one of two states: a state of emergency or a state of denial. “While the ‘damn the torpedoes’ approach plays well for our heroes in the theaters, a business person, who wishes to enhance the chances of survival over the next few years, will be well advised to develop some contingency plans.’‘

Rusznak started his first company at the age of 26, and with a keen eye to the future and an uncanny ability to identify an emerging trend, he focused on the computer industry as a door to business success.

Rusznak sold his thriving computer business to move on to several other ventures before deciding to share his business management acumen with the rest of the world. Identifying business planning as one of the key elements of business success, Rusznak, together with a select team of extraordinary business leaders, built a management consulting firm that grew to employ 300 consulting professionals.

Out of his offices in Los Angeles, London, Amsterdam and Munich, Rusznak and his team traveled to every continent, working with companies in 25 different countries, helping them increase efficiency, reduce overhead, streamline management, enhance productivity and realize strong and sustainable bottom line profits.

In addition, Rusznak has been generous with his knowledge. For seven years he has been a guest lecturer in the MBA department at USC, he is an esteemed member of the Santa Barbara chapter of SCORE and soon we will have the benefit of his vast knowledge available to the business community in Santa Barbara, and best of all: Free of charge.

Participants in the Sept. 2 event are advised to enter the rear of the building from the far end of the parking lot, which is accessible off Olive Street between Gutierrez and Montecito streets.

Rusznak and his fellow counselors are available for one-on-one business counseling through the Santa Barbara chapter of SCORE. Click here to register for counseling.

— Alan Tratner is a member of SCORE, the director the Small Business Entrepreneurship Center and president of Inventors Workshop International.