Scoring Droughts Cost Westmont in Loss to Master’s

College Basketball

Westmont Men’s Basketball suffer its first home loss on Saturday, falling to 10th-ranked The Master's, 97-81 in a Golden State Athletic Conference game.

Olisa Nwachie led the Warriors with 20 points and DeSean Scott added 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Darryl McDowell-White of Master's led all scorers with 24 points and went 6 of 10 on three-pointers.

The Warriors went up 37-36 with 2:31 to play in the half but would not score for the remainder of the half. The Mustangs closed out the half on an 11-0 run. Tim Soares hit two free throws and Hansel Atencia hit three straight 3-pointers to secure a 10-point halftime advantage, 47-37.

“I thought the real heartache of tonight’s game was how we finished the first half," said Westmont coach John Moore. "We had a one-point lead, thought we were playing well, and we missed finding Atencia and he makes three 3-pointers in a row.”

The Master’s took that momentum and went ahead by as many as 21 in the second half.

Westmont cut the deficit to 10 with a minute and a half left.

"I thought maybe we were going to steal one,” said Moore.

The Warriors, however, were unable to score another point.

Westmont, Arizona Christian, and Hope International are all tied for fourth place in the GSAC standings.

"I think we’ll bounce back and we’ll be ready for San Diego Christian next Thursday on the road,” said Moore.

Westmont will to travel to San Diego Christian for an 8:15 p.m. tipoff on Thursday and return home to host Hope International Saturday at 7:30 p.m.