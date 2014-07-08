Scott Bogart Starts Santa Barbara Business Offering Interim Executive Management

Scott Bogart, a licensed CPA and attorney, has started a new business — SB CEO — dedicated to offering interim executive management.

“When a company suddenly finds itself without a CEO, it takes an average of six months to find a replacement,” Bogart said. “Solid interim leadership is paramount for staying on course. My goal is to keep companies headed in the right direction during leadership transitions.”

Bogart’s services include helping maintain the confidence of a company’s stockholders, bank, investors, vendors and employees; keep the management team focused and engaged; assess liquidity and initiate actions to maintain cash flow; direct sales team planning and execution; evaluate systems; maintain customer relationships; validate business plans; establish effective internal controls; manage and evaluate staff; address legal and compliance issues; and interview and evaluate prospective permanent CEO candidates.

Previously the founder and managing member of CFO Outsource LLC, Bogart has worked as full-time CFO at Dolphin Search Inc., an angel/venture funded software development company, and as CFO, COO and CIO at Dataprose Inc., a multistate provider of commercial billing statements services for telephone companies and public utilities. He is also an experienced sales manager.

He was previously the managing partner at Bogart, Elliott & Grady CPAs, whose clients included Patagonia, Diamond Back Bicycles and Kinko’s.

Bogart said these varied experiences allow him to effectively manage an enterprise, as well as communicate with accountants, attorneys and stakeholders.

Bogart graduated cum laude from San Diego State University with a bachelor of science degree. He then earned his juris doctor, graduating magna cum laude and salutatorian from Santa Barbara & Ventura Colleges of Law.

He is a member of the California Receivers Forum and a former accounting professor at UC Santa Barbara.

To contact Bogart, call 805.377.0405 or email [email protected].

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing SB CEO.