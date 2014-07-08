Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 5:18 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Business

Scott Bogart Starts Santa Barbara Business Offering Interim Executive Management

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for SB CEO | July 8, 2014 | 9:53 a.m.

Scott Bogart, a licensed CPA and attorney, has started a new business — SB CEO — dedicated to offering interim executive management.

Scott Bogart
Scott Bogart

“When a company suddenly finds itself without a CEO, it takes an average of six months to find a replacement,” Bogart said. “Solid interim leadership is paramount for staying on course. My goal is to keep companies headed in the right direction during leadership transitions.”

Bogart’s services include helping maintain the confidence of a company’s stockholders, bank, investors, vendors and employees; keep the management team focused and engaged; assess liquidity and initiate actions to maintain cash flow; direct sales team planning and execution; evaluate systems; maintain customer relationships; validate business plans; establish effective internal controls; manage and evaluate staff; address legal and compliance issues; and interview and evaluate prospective permanent CEO candidates.

Previously the founder and managing member of CFO Outsource LLC, Bogart has worked as full-time CFO at Dolphin Search Inc., an angel/venture funded software development company, and as CFO, COO and CIO at Dataprose Inc., a multistate provider of commercial billing statements services for telephone companies and public utilities. He is also an experienced sales manager.

He was previously the managing partner at Bogart, Elliott & Grady CPAs, whose clients included Patagonia, Diamond Back Bicycles and Kinko’s.

Bogart said these varied experiences allow him to effectively manage an enterprise, as well as communicate with accountants, attorneys and stakeholders.

Bogart graduated cum laude from San Diego State University with a bachelor of science degree. He then earned his juris doctor, graduating magna cum laude and salutatorian from Santa Barbara & Ventura Colleges of Law.

He is a member of the California Receivers Forum and a former accounting professor at UC Santa Barbara.

To contact Bogart, call 805.377.0405 or email [email protected].

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing SB CEO.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 