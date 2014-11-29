Scott Campbell: Judge Frank Ochoa’s Retirement Ends an Impressive Era on the Bench

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Frank J. Ochoa is retiring, effective Jan. 5. If we are lucky, he may come back from time to time to sit on assignment.

Born and raised in Long Beach, Judge Ochoa came to Santa Barbara as a student. Not surprisingly, he thought this community might be a good place for a career. After graduating from UC Santa Barbara in 1972 with degrees in English and History, he attended the then-new UC Davis School of Law, graduating in 1975.

In an experience many who came to maturity in that era share, the turmoil of the late 1960s and into the ’70s had an impact on him. The assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy, the agony of the Vietnam War, the Watergate scandal and the subsequent resignation of the sitting president, Richard M. Nixon — all contributed to his decision to turn to the law as an instrument of change and improvement. In his own words, “Our legal system holds us together as Americans.”

On graduation from law school and after passing the California Bar, Judge Ochoa was attracted to civil rights law. He started with an office providing rural legal services for the poor, and advanced rapidly. Within a year of passing the bar, Judge Ochoa was running the Yolo County office of Legal Services of Northern California, handling federal court trials and state and federal appeals on his own (he argued in the state Court of Appeal three times that first year), and supervising other attorneys and staff.

While there, he was involved in some of the key civil rights cases of the era, among them (Hennagin v. County of Yolo) (481 F. Supp. 923), (Vaughn v. Regents of the University of California) (504 F. Supp. 1349) and (Driskill v. Woods) (70 Cal. App. 3rd 622). He also wrote portions of briefs on behalf of national civil rights organizations in the case of Regents of the University of California v. Bakke.

Ochoa returned to Santa Barbara to take the position of executive director of the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County, a position he held from 1980-1983.

The rapid professional pace continued when Judge Ochoa took the bench at age 32, the youngest Chicano bench officer in modern California history, and the first Spanish surnamed judge in Santa Barbara County in more than 100 years. Starting on the Municipal Court in 1983, he was elected to the Superior Court in 1997.

During his 32 years on the bench, Judge Ochoa has also served as a Justice Pro Tem on the California Court of Appeal, as a Special Master for the Commission on Judicial Performance, and in various capacities in the California Judges Association and the California Judicial Council.

Throughout his judicial career, Judge Ochoa has found time to serve the community in additional ways. To name just a few, he has taught “Law and Civil Rights” in the UCSB Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies; has taught, served on the board and served as board president at the Santa Barbara College of Law (which he was instrumental in keeping from impending demise during a State of California receivership action in the 1980s); founded the Latina/o Lawyers Association of Santa Barbara; served on the board of Old Spanish Days; provided board service for the alumni associations at UCSB and UC Davis’ King Hall School of Law; served as a founding trustee of the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation; and served on the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County and as Judicial Coordinator for the Santa Barbara County High Schools Mock Trial Competition.

He was also Honorary El Presidente for the 1987 Fiesta, and, for many years, has co-hosted Noches de Ronda in the Courthouse Sunken Garden with his wife, Paula Lopez.

During his career, Judge Ochoa has been keenly aware of the need to provide the opportunity to resolve cases before trial. He feels there are windows of opportunity to settle most cases and they occur at the very beginning of a case and just before trial, provided the mechanism exists to provide the context to fully explore the possible resolution.

Judge Ochoa was the main force in creating and implementing the Court-Administered Dispute Resoluton (CADRe) program. He also feels that judges benefit from training to enhance their skills in making settlements happen, and he has taken the Straus mediation training program at the Pepperdine University School of Law.

Judge Ochoa has also championed innovations like adult and juvenile drug courts and other courts focused on helping offenders break the cycle of repeat offenses.

In recognition of his achievements, Judge Ochoa has received numerous honors and awards, among them the Santa Barbara County Bar Association’s John T. Rickard (who Ochoa considers a judicial model and mentor) Judicial Service Award (2012) and President’s Judicial Award (1999), the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County’s Hero for Justice Award (2011), the Influential Latino award from Latino Today Magazine, Judge of the Year from the Southern California Mediation Association (2000), the UC Davis King Hall School of Law Distinguished Alumni Award (2000), the Dyslexia Awareness & Resource Center’s Vision and Task Award (1998), and the Santa Barbara Mental Health Association’s Leadership in Public Policy Award.

Having spent most of his career on the bench in the criminal courts, Judge Ochoa has been keenly aware of the tension between the need for such courts to move many cases through the system, while at the same time providing individual attention and justice in each particular case.

One of the things he is looking forward to in the next phase of his life, whether sitting by assignment or serving as a private mediator or judge, is the chance to work on one case at a time.

— Scott Campbell is a partner at Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP of Santa Barbara and a board member and president of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association. This article is co-authored by Claude Dorais and Scott Campbell. A version of this article was first published in Santa Barbara Lawyer, and it is co-authored by Santa Barbara Lawyer editor Claude Dorais. Click here to read additional columns. The opinions expressed are their own.