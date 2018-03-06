Scott Feldman Delivers as a Pitcher, Hitter in Santa Barbara Baseball Win

Starting pitcher Scott Feldman helped his cause at the plate with three hits and three RBI, leading the Santa Barbara High baseball team to a 9-3 win over Valencia in an Easton Tournament game Tuesday at Eddie Mathews Field.

Feldman held the Vikings to one run in four innings of work. Valencia had 10 singles, but Feldman and relievers Bryce Warrecker and Derek True pitched effectively with runners in scoring position to evade multi-run innings.

Donny Warrecker noted two factors as keys to the win: "First, our pitchers did a good job of overcoming some defensive lapses which could have turned the game around. Second, the offense grabbed the early lead and added on throughout the game. This was a good win to build on."

Santa Barbara jumped on Valencia for four runs in the first inning.

The Dons rapped out 14 hits. Antony Firestone and Feldman each went 3-4, True was 2-3 and Warrecker was 2-4 with a pair of RBI.

Santa Barbara (2-2) plays its final tournament game Wednesday at home against St. Francis before opening Channel League on Friday at home against Buena.

Valencia finishes Easton Tournament play at 2-3.

