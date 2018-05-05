Scott Feldman Guts Out Win in Santa Barbara’s Season-Closer Against Santa Ynez

Baseball

The Dons will now await the announcement of playoff pairings

Santa Barbara High finished its baseball season on a strong note with a 3-2 win over Santa Ynez.

Scott Feldman gave the Dons a gutty seven-inning complete game performance on the bump.

Santa Ynez jumped out to a one run lead in the first on a leadoff walk, a drag and an infield error. The Dons tied the score in the third inning with a Bryce Warrecker sacrifice fly that plated Mike Moschitto.

Trailing in the fifth, Nick Oakley doubled in Frank Gamerdalla to even the score for the Dons.

It was Kai Uchio who would break the tie when he was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the seventh. With loaded bases, it was enough to push the Dons to the plate and seize the victory.

Santa Barbara (17-8) has now concluded its regular season. CIF playoff pairings will be announced May 14.

