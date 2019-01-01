Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, January 1 , 2019, 1:41 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health
Wellnews

Scott LaFee: Are Some Children Getting Too Much Attention?

By Scott LaFee | January 1, 2019 | 1:30 p.m.

The rate of diagnosis for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children has nearly doubled over the past 20 years, but to wildly varying degrees in different parts of the country.

For example, nearly three times as many children in Kentucky are diagnosed with ADHD (1 in 5 children) than in Nevada. It’s estimated more than 5 percent of all children in the United States now take an ADHD medication.

Interestingly, recent research also shows that rates of ADHD diagnosis and treatment are 34 percent higher among children born in August compared to children born in September in states with a Sept. 1 school entry-age cutoff date.

It’s not clear what’s driving these statistics, but experts suggest age, maturity and simple over-diagnosis are factors.

Body of Knowledge

For reasons unknown, the left breast in women is more likely (5 percent to 10 percent) to develop cancer than the right. The left side of the body is also approximately 5 percent more prone to melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

Counts

317: Millions of women and girls in 69 low-income countries who reported using contraception in 2018, up from 271 million in 2012.

Family Planning 2020

Stories for the Waiting Room

In ancient Egypt, where dogs were revered, a person bitten by a rabid dog was encouraged to eat the roasted liver of a dog infected with rabies to avoid contracting the disease. The tooth of a dog infected with rabies would also be put in a band tied to the arm of the person bitten.

Phobia of the Week

Ablutophobia: Fear of bathing (which likely means no fear of having close friends).

Number Cruncher

A single serving of Denny’s turkey bacon (100 grams) contains 50 calories, 36 from fat. It has 4 grams of total fat or 6 percent of the recommended total fat intake for a 2,000-calorie daily diet, according to the Calorie Count database.

It also contains 30 milligrams of cholesterol (10 percent); 330 milligrams of sodium (14 percent); 1 gram of total carbohydrates (less than 1 percent); and 6 grams of protein.

Never Say ‘Diet’

The Major League Eating record for turducken (a deboned chicken stuffed inside a deboned duck stuffed inside a deboned turkey) is 7.75 pounds in 12 minutes, held by Sonya Thomas of Alexandria, Va., who was no doubt stuffed, too.

Best Medicine

A woman in labor began screaming.

“Shouldn’t! Couldn’t! Wouldn’t! Don’t!”

Her husband, nearby, looked worried.

“Don’t worry,” the attending obstetrician said, calmly. “Those are just contractions.”

Hypochondriac’s Guide

Astasia-abasia is a condition in which the sufferer can neither stand nor walk in a normal manner, instead displaying a wild and erratic gait, nearly falling until recovering at the last moment.

Observation

“My doctor told me to do something that made me slightly out of breath, so I started smoking again.” — English comedian Jo Brand

Medical History

This week in 1960, Dr. Irving Cooper received a Christmas gift that inspired his invention of the first cryosurgery device to freeze tissue. The gift was a wine bottle opener that lifted the cork by injecting carbon dioxide gas into the bottle.

He observed the gas was very cold when released and that he could direct small squirts from it to freeze tiny areas on the palm of his hand, which he would then watch thaw.

Cooper observed that the freezing effect was localized and isolated from the surrounding tissue. From this inspiration, he developed a technique of brain surgery in which he used liquid nitrogen flowing in a thin tube to first deaden, and then freeze, tremor-causing brain cells or tumors.

The invention created a new field of surgery with applications for other areas of the body as well.

Med School

Q: A disease is designated “rare” if it is present in less than 1 in 200,000 people. Roughly how many conditions are considered rare in the United States?

a) 1,000

b) 2,500

c) 4,000

d) 7,000

A: d) 7,000. More than 90 percent of these rare diseases have no approved treatment.

Last Words

“No comment.” — American author and environmental activist Edward Abbey (1927-1989), when asked if he had any last words. The phrase is also engraved on his headstone.

Scott LaFee is a staff writer at UC San Diego Health and the former chief science writer at The San Diego Union-Tribune, where he covered science, medicine and technology. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 