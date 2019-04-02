Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Tuesday, April 2 , 2019, 2:11 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
Your Health
Wellnews

Scott LaFee: CDC Finds Kids Overdoing It with the Toothpaste

By Scott LaFee | April 2, 2019 | 1:50 p.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates nearly 40 percent of U.S. kids ages 3 to 6 are spreading too much toothpaste on their toothbrushes. The advised amount is roughly a pea-sized blob to avoid swallowing too much fluoride.

Small, unintentional ingestions of fluoride may cause stomach upset, though toothpaste concentrations are quite low, just enough to do the job of remineralizing and repairing tooth enamel. In large amounts, however, fluoride can result in serious toxicity.

The CDC also found that nearly 80 percent of parents with babies aren’t brushing their baby’s teeth as soon as the first tooth erupts, which the CDC recommends.

Drug-Eyed

Television commercials for drugs are neither rare nor novel. Usually, they involve depictions of active, handsome people who don’t look at all sick, depressed or in need of the latest pharmaceutical.

In coming months, however, ads by Johnson & Johnson might warrant a second glance. The giant drugmaker says it intends to start listing its products’ prices, i.e., what a person might pay out of pocket for an advertised drug.

It would be the first North American drug manufacturer to do so.

Get Me That, Stat!

Obesity and cancer is not a good mix. Researchers recently compared data from 25 states on cancers diagnosed between 1995 and 2014 and then looked at cancers associated with obesity, such as multiple myeloma and thyroid and kidney cancers. They found that those cancer rates are rising — just like obesity rates — with the rates fastest among adults ages 25 to 49. (However, the cancers are still much more common among adults ages 50 to 84.)

Counts

89: Percentage of persons surveyed who used at least one digital health tool, such as a website or wearable device, in 2018, up from 80 percent in 2015 Rock Health

Mania of the Week

Epomania: An intense, crazy desire to write epics (I could go on ...)

Never Say ‘Diet’

The Major League speed-eating record for potato wedges is 3.74 pounds in 8 minutes, held by the aptly named Gravy Brown of Chicago. Another case of “If at first you don’t succeed, fry, fry again.”

Best Medicine

Patient: “The doctor says I have acute appendicitis.”

Visiting friend: “Compared to whose?”

Observation

“How do you tell the psychiatrists from the patients in the hospital? The patients get better and leave.” — Author Lisa Scottoline, "Every Fifteen Minutes"

Medical History

This week in 1953, Jonas Salk announced his new vaccine to immunize people against polio.

Perishable Publications

Many, if not most, published research papers have titles that defy comprehension. They use specialized jargon, needlessly complex words and opaque phrases like “nonlinear dynamics.” Sometimes they don’t, and they’re still hard to figure out. Here’s an actual title of actual published research:

“Chickens prefer beautiful humans” by Stefano Ghirlanda et al. Human Nature, 2002.

Ghirlanda and colleagues at Stockholm University trained chickens to react to average human male or female faces and then exposed them to series of faces to assess their variable reactions. They determined the chickens preferred faces that were consistent with human sexual preferences, such as large eyes and lips, straight teeth, etc.

They concluded that human preferences arise from general properties of nervous systems rather than face-specific adaptations.

Self-Exam

True or false: There are “true” ribs and “false” ribs.

A: True. The human body contains 12 pairs of ribs. The first seven sets of ribs are considered “true” ribs because they directly attach at the front of the body to the sternum or breastbone. The next three sets of ribs are considered “false” because they are not directly attached to the sternum but rather connected by costal cartilage. The 11th and 12th ribs are considered “floating”; they don’t attach to the sternum at all.

Fit to Be Tried

There are thousands of exercises, and you’ve only got one body, but that doesn’t mean you can’t try them all.

Your gluteal muscles are comprised of three muscles (maximus, medius and minimus) that make up the buttocks. They’re important for a lot of different kinds of movement, mostly involving the hips and knees. Glute bridges are a simple way to work out the entire posterior chain.

Lie face-up with knees bent, feet flat on the floor and arms straight at your sides with your palms facing down. Pushing through your knees, raise your hips by squeezing the glutes, core muscles and hamstrings. Your upper back and shoulders should remain on the floor while your knees-hips-chest form a straight diagonal line. Pause for a second and then return to starting position.

Do two or three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Curtain Calls

Qin Shi Huang, the first emperor of China, whose artifacts and treasures include the famous buried terracotta army, died after ingesting several pills of mercury, which he believed would grant him eternal life. He was misinformed.

Scott LaFee is a staff writer at UC San Diego Health and the former chief science writer at The San Diego Union-Tribune, where he covered science, medicine and technology. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 