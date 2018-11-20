Pixel Tracker

Scott LaFee: Do-It-Yourself Aid for Hearing Aids

By Scott LaFee | November 20, 2018 | 1:30 p.m.

The Food & Drug Administration is drafting first-ever regulations that would permit over-the-counter hearing aids to be purchased more easily. (Some states require people to buy hearing aids through licensed providers.)

In the meantime, the FDA has approved marketing for the first-ever hearing aid that can be fitted, programmed and controlled by the user without help from a health-care provider.

The National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders estimates 28.8 million adults in the United States could benefit from wearing hearing aids. Of that number, fewer than 16 percent have ever used them.

Healthy Eating Is a SNAP

Each year, the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, provides $70 billion to help low-income individuals purchase food. New research suggests that boosting the subsidy for fruits, veggies and other wholesome foods can incentivize healthy choices. Likewise, adding financial penalties for purchasing junk food prompts better decisions.

Ultimately, researchers found, both efforts pay off in fewer health problems and medical costs down the line.

Body of Knowledge

Every day, the heart creates enough energy to drive a truck 20 miles. In a lifetime, that’s equivalent to driving to the moon and back.

Stories for the Waiting Room

Nonfatal injuries exact their own costs. In 2013, there were more than 31 million nonfatal injuries treated in hospitals, resulting in $168 billion in hospital and home care, emergency transportation, drugs and physical therapy expenses.

The estimated cost for future lost work due to permanent disability was even higher: $223 billion. Average estimated cost per injury, including medical care, lost work and lost quality of life, was $66,857.

Falls and being hit by an object were the most common cause of injury, accounting for more than one-third of total injuries.

Doc Talk

Idiopathic: Traditionally defined as “arising from an obscure or unknown cause,” which is another way of saying the doctor can’t explain or identify the cause of symptoms or condition.

Mania of the Week

Logomania: Pathological loquacity

In other words (a lot of words), you talk too much.

Number Cruncher

An avocado burrito from El Pollo Loco (408 grams) contains 490 calories, 162 from fat. It has 18 grams of total fat, or 28 percent of the recommended total fat intake for a 2,000-calorie daily diet, according to the Calorie Count database.
It also contains 85 milligrams of cholesterol (28 percent); 1,340 milligrams of sodium (56 percent); 54 grams of total carbohydrates (18 percent); 11 grams of dietary fiber (44 percent); 6 grams of sugar; and 34 grams of protein.

Observation

“Ah, well, then, I suppose that I shall have to die beyond my means.” — English writer Oscar Wilde (1854-1900), in response to a quoted fee for a medical procedure

Medical History

This week in 1935, the first modern surgery on the frontal lobes for treatment of mental disorders was performed by António Egas Moniz at Santa Marta Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal.

Moniz injected absolute alcohol into the frontal lobes of a mental patient through two holes drilled in the skull. He later used a technique that severed neurons and led to the prefrontal lobotomy techniques of the 1940s.

Moniz was later awarded the 1949 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, but his radical surgery fell out of favor when psychoactive medications became available.

Self-Exam

Q: What fraction of the human body is made up of blood?

a) 1/13

b) ½

c) 1/27

d) ¼

A: a) 1/13

Epitaphs

On a tombstone in a cemetery in Ruidoso, N.M.:

“Here lies
Johnny Yeast
Pardon me
For not rising.”

Scott LaFee is a staff writer at UC San Diego Health and the former chief science writer at The San Diego Union-Tribune, where he covered science, medicine and technology. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

