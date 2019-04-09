Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, April 9 , 2019, 2:52 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
Your Health
Wellnews

Scott LaFee: E-Cigarettes Ignite Increase of Tobacco Use Among Youth

By Scott LaFee | April 9, 2019 | 1:50 p.m.

E-cigarettes are fueling a rise in the use of tobacco products by young people, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A new report finds that, in 2018, 4.9 million middle and high school students reported using a tobacco product in the past month, up from 3.6 million in 2017.

E-cigarettes were actually the only type of tobacco product that saw an uptick in use.

More than 20 percent of high schoolers and 5 percent of middle schoolers said they had vaped in the past month.

Just the Yaks, Please

According to The New York Times, the strands of hair on the head of President Donald Trump’s wax replica at Madame Tussauds in New York City are a mix of human and yak. His eyebrows come from squirrel.

Get Me That, Stat!

The CDC reports that roughly 15 percent (37 million) of the U.S. adult population is affected by chronic kidney disease, which means the organs are damaged and can’t filter blood the way they should. About 1 in 3 adults with diabetes and 1 in 5 adults with high blood pressure are estimated to have CKD. Managing blood sugar and blood pressure levels helps protect the kidneys, but 9 in 10 adults with CKD don’t even know they have CKD.

Mark Your Calendar

April is official health awareness month for alcohol, irritable bowel syndrome, autism, child abuse, distracted driving, facial protection, oral cancer, sports eye safety and minority health. Act accordingly.

Counts

524: Annual cost, in dollars, of being overweight, if you’re a woman.

432: If you’re an overweight man.

4,879: Annual cost, in dollars, of being obese, if you’re a woman.

2,646: If you’re an obese man.

CDC VitalSigns

Stories for the Waiting Room

Google Translate is supposed to convert text from one language to another, presumably with pretty good accuracy. So how well does it work translating a doctor’s written instructions?

Researchers used Google to translate 100 sets of emergency discharge instructions. Google Translate was 92 percent accurate translating from English to Spanish and 81 percent accurate in English to Chinese.

But in 2 percent of the Spanish translations and 8 percent of the Chinese, the researchers said the result had the potential to harm patients.

Case in point: A doctor wrote that a patient should “hold the kidney medicine,” which translated into Spanish as “keep the medication” and into Chinese as “keep taking.”

Doc Talk

Transient lingual papillitis: A single swollen taste bud that feels much, much bigger.

Phobia of the Week

Gephyrophobia: Fear of bridges.

Never Say ‘Diet’

The Major League Eating record for tamales is 70 2-ouncers in 10 minutes, held by Darron Breeden of Orange, Va. Hero today, gone tamales.

Observation

“There’s one advantage to being 102. There’s no peer pressure.” — Comedian Dennis Wolfberg (1946-1994), who was speaking theoretically, as he died at age of 48

Medical History

This week in 1978, Francisco Garcia received patent No. 4,081,909 for “orthodontic pliers.” These devices are used to bend alignment wire during all phases of the “Begg orthodontic technique.” In other words, the pliers quickly and easily bend the ends of wires away from the cheek and gum, saving patients from mini-impalements.

Ig Nobel Apprised

The Ig Nobel Prizes celebrate achievements that make people laugh and then think — a look at real science that’s hard to take seriously and even harder to ignore.

In 2005, the Ig Nobel Prize in medicine went to Gregg A. Miller of Oak Grove, Mo., for inventing Neuticles — artificial replacement testicles for dogs, which came in multiple sizes and degrees of firmness.

Med School

Q: What part of your body has a head, neck, body and tail?

A: Your pancreas, whose duties include aiding digestion and regulating blood sugar. The pancreas looks a bit like a plump, curled caterpillar. The head is the widest part of the organ. The next is the thin section between the head and body or middle part of the pancreas. The tail is the thin tip at the end.

Epitaphs

“My brother was good at pissing people off.” — Headstone marking the grave of Cecil O’Dell Eads (1934-1993)

Scott LaFee is a staff writer at UC San Diego Health and the former chief science writer at The San Diego Union-Tribune, where he covered science, medicine and technology. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 