Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Tuesday, December 4 , 2018, 5:31 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health
Wellnews

Scott LaFee: FDA Cherry-Picking Its Frozen Pie Battles

By Scott LaFee | December 4, 2018 | 1:30 p.m.

The Food & Drug Administration is charged with defining what is and is not a specific food. Right now, for example, it’s working through proposed guidelines for “nut milks,” such as soy and cashew, which technically don’t contain any milk at all.

But sometimes the FDA goes the other way. Currently, it’s considering loosening its definition of what constitutes a frozen cherry pie. Interestingly, the agency doesn’t have definitions for any other frozen fruit pies.

It’s also reported the FDA may also eliminate the definition of another American favorite: French dressing.

Body of Knowledge

An infant’s head is roughly one-quarter of its total length, but by age 25, it will, on average, comprise only one-eighth of the person’s total body length.

Get Me That, Stat!

Fertility rates in the United States continue to fall, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. From 2007 to 2017, the total fertility rate fell 12 percent in rural counties, 16 in small and medium metro counties and 18 percent in large metro counties. The mean age of mothers at the time they first give birth rose by 1.3 years in rural counties, 1.5 years in small or medium metro counties and 1.8 years in big metro countries.

Doc Talk

Hemopneumothorax: blood and air in the pleura, a pair of membranes lining the thorax and enveloping lungs. More commonly referred to as a collapsed lung.

Mania of the Week

Typomania: an obsession with printing one’s lucubrations. In other words, the use of oversized and ostentatious verbiage combined with a compulsion to write overwroughtly. Hey, don’t look here. We are a veritable simulacrum of demureness and abstemiousness.

Number Cruncher

A Rubio’s grilled veggie burrito (445 grams) contains 770 calories, 315 from fat. It has 35 grams of total fat, or 54 percent of the recommended total fat intake for a 2,000-calorie daily diet, according to the Calorie Count database.

It also contains 30 milligrams of cholesterol (10 percent); 1,520 milligrams of sodium (63 percent); 83 grams of total carbohydrates (28 percent); 7 grams of fiber (28 percent); 8 grams of sugar; and 22 grams of protein.

Never Say ‘Diet’

If Thanksgiving dinner seemed to last forever, think about inviting these folks next time. They’re all professional speed-eaters.

» Joey Chestnut of San José holds the turkey-eating world record, having consumed 9.35 pounds of whole turkey in 10 minutes.

» Juliet Lee of Germantown, Md., ate 13.23 pounds of jellied cranberry sauce in 8 minutes.

» Crazy Legs Conti of New York City chowed down 2.71 pounds of French-cut green beans in 6 minutes.

» Eric Booker of Selden, N.Y., gobbled 9.5 pounds of peas in 12 minutes.

» Matt Stonie of San José consumed 20 pounds, 13 ounces of pumpkin pie in 8 minutes.

At a dinner like this, don’t count on leftovers.

Best Medicine

First guy: “My girlfriend left me because she couldn’t handle my OCD.”

Second guy: “What happened?”

First guy: “I told her to close the door five times on her way out.”

Observation

“The trouble with jogging is that by the time you realize you’re not in shape for it, it’s too far to walk back.” — American humorist Franklin P. Jones (1908-1980)

Medical History

This week in 1954, 32-year-old Ann Hodges of Sylacauga, Ala., became the first and only recorded instance of a person being struck by a meteorite. The 9-pound fragment from a larger chondrite meteorite fell through the roof of her house, smashed the case of her wooden radio and struck her as she lay resting on a sofa. Hodges suffered serious bruising but no other injuries. The meteorite was donated to the Alabama Museum of Natural History in Tuscaloosa.

Med School

Q: What percentage of American children ages 2 to 5 are officially considered obese?

A: 13.9 percent. The CDC defines obesity as a body mass index at or above the 95th percentile for age, height and weight.

Epitaphs

In a cemetery in Hartscombe, England:

“On the 22nd of June
Jonathan Fiddle
Went out of tune.”

Scott LaFee is a staff writer at UC San Diego Health and the former chief science writer at The San Diego Union-Tribune, where he covered science, medicine and technology. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 