Scott LaFee: Living with the Fat of the Land

Wellnews

In 2012, not a single state had an adult obesity rate above 35 percent. According to 2017 data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, now seven states do: Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and West Virginia.

It’s not great news elsewhere. In every state, at least 1 in 5 adults is obese. Only Colorado, Hawaii and Washington, D.C., had rates below 25 percent.

Obesity rates associated with education: The adult obesity rate was 36 percent for those without a high school degree, 32 percent for high school graduates and those with some college-level education and 23 percent for persons who graduated from college.

Black adults had a 39 percent obesity rate, compared to 32 percent for Hispanics and 29 percent for whites.

Body of Knowledge

An adult human spine compresses roughly 0.6 inches from morning to night, making it prudent to put your sleep aids on a lower shelf.

Get Me That, Stat!

The CDC estimates that 20 percent of adults in the United States have chronic pain, with 8 percent experiencing pain severe enough to prevent them from going about their daily lives on most days in the past six months.

Counts

12 million: Estimated number of diagnostic errors made annually in outpatient settings

— STAT

Stories for the Waiting Room

Researchers believe they have identified the gene that, when it goes awry, makes gentle touch feel painful — a condition known as tactile allodynia. Interestingly, the gene is also responsible for helping us sense our place in space.

Doc Talk

Embolectomy: Surgical removal of an embolus or blood clot

Mania of the Week

Pteridomania: An obsessive passion for ferns (most people can take them or leaf them)

Life in Big Macs

One hour of quietly sitting watching TV burns 68 calories (based on a 150-pound person), the equivalent of 0.1 Big Macs, two carrots or one-third of a 12-ounce can of Coke.

Never Say ‘Diet’

The Major League Eating record for cranberry sauce (jellied division) is 13.23 pounds in 8 minutes, held by Juliet Lee of Germantown, Md. Given the amount and time, it really should be called “cramberry sauce.”

Best Medicine

Wife: So, how did your visit to the doctor go?

Husband: Well, apparently my memory’s not as sharp as it used to be.

Wife: That’s all?

Husband: Also, my memory’s not as sharp as it used to be.

Hypochondriac’s Guide

Blue rubber bleb nevus syndrome is a rare condition involving malformation of the venous system, both in the skin and visceral organs. Patients end up with extremely painful, constantly bleeding lesions.

Observation

“Sometimes the appropriate response to reality is to go insane.” — Author Philip K. Dick (1928-1982)

Medical History

This week in 1939, a rabbit conceived by artificial impregnation was the first such animal in the United States to be displayed. Gregory Pincus, an American biologist, had removed an egg from the ovary of a female rabbit and fertilized it with a salt solution. The egg was then transferred to the uterus of a second rabbit, which functioned an “incubator.” Pincus, of Clark University in Worcester, Mass., conducted his experiments at Harvard University.

Med School

Q: According to a YouGov survey, 80 percent of Americans say they know what the letters in LGBT stand for. There’s a longer abbreviation: LGBTQIAPK. What do these letters stand for?

A: Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual, Pansexual, Polyamorous and Kink.

Last Words

“I’ve never felt better.” — Actor Douglas Fairbanks Sr. (1883-1939), who then suffered a fatal heart attack

— Scott LaFee is a staff writer at UC San Diego Health and the former chief science writer at The San Diego Union-Tribune, where he covered science, medicine and technology. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.