Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, February 13 , 2019, 3:46 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
Your Health
Wellnews

Scott LaFee: Medicine Goes to the Dogs, Precisely

By Scott LaFee | February 12, 2019 | 1:30 p.m.

Precision or personalized medicine is the mantra these days. It’s the idea that medical science can use tools like genetic sequencing to better understand your specific ailment and how best to treat it.

What’s good for man is apparently good for his best friend, too. A new Silicon Valley company is touting targeted therapies for our canine buddies. For a price tag in the low four figures, it will sequence a dog’s tumor and generate a list of recommended treatments for owners’ veterinarians.

Cancer is a major health issue in dogs. Roughly half of all dogs over the age of 10 develop cancer at some point in their lives, often skin, lymph node or breast malignancies. Traditional cancer care for dogs is not inexpensive, ranging from $150 to $600 per dose of chemotherapy and $1,000 to $6,000 per radiation treatment, according to the Veterinary Cancer Society.

Precision medicine is still relatively rare among human patients, with roughly 12 percent of persons with advanced cancer receiving next-generation sequencing. More than 60 percent of advanced cancer patients receive no genomic testing at all, reports STAT.

Body of Knowledge

The average breath takes five seconds: two to inhale, three to exhale.

Doc Talk

Anhidrosis: The abnormal absence of sweat

Phobia of the Week

Agyrophobia: Fear of streets or of crossing the street

Life in Big Macs

One hour of sitting or singing in church burns 102 calories (based on a 150-pound person), the equivalent of 0.1 Big Macs. Squirming burns more.

Never Say ‘Diet’

The Major League Eating record for baked beans is 6 pounds in 1 minute and 48 seconds, held by Don “Moses” Lerman of Levittown, N.Y., who no doubt won with an explosive finish.

Best Medicine

Insomniac: “I’ve tried everything. Nothing works.”

Well-rested friend: “I’m sorry to hear that. Sleep just comes naturally to me. I could do it with my eyes closed.”

Observation

“Neurotic means he is not as sensible as I am, and psychotic means he’s even worse than my brother-in-law.” — Psychiatrist Karl Menninger (1893-1990)

Medical History

This week in 1951, the longest operation in medical history occurred. It involved removing a huge ovarian cyst from Gertrude Levandowski, 58, of Burnips, Mich.

Over a period of 10 years, Levandowski had increased in weight to 616 pounds, with a 9-foot circumference. The ovarian cyst eventually pressed against her heart.

Doctors tapped the cyst, draining fluid at a rate of 120 drops per minute to slowly reduce pressure on her heart. Approximately 200 pounds of fluid were drained over four days, and the remaining 100-pound cyst, the size of a bushel basket, was then removed.

After the operation, Levandowski weighed 308 pounds.

Self-Exam

Q: Which finger is most sensitive?

A: The index finger, though people tend to be more sensitive about the middle finger.

Last Words

“Now why did I do that?”— English Maj. Gen. William Erskine (1770-1813) after jumping from the window of a tall building in Lisbon, Portugal

Scott LaFee is a staff writer at UC San Diego Health and the former chief science writer at The San Diego Union-Tribune, where he covered science, medicine and technology. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 