Tuesday, October 30 , 2018, 3:28 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health
Wellnews

Scott LaFee: Simple Steps to Protect Your Issues at Heart

By Scott LaFee | October 30, 2018 | 1:30 p.m.

Heart disease and stroke are the top killers in the United States, causing more than 2.2 million hospitalizations and 415,000 deaths in 2016, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest available data.

Those cases exact a huge financial toll: $37.2 billion for just that year.

The CDC says part of the price is due to missed opportunities at prevention: 9 million adults aren’t taking aspirin as recommended, 54 million smoke and 39 million could benefit from better cholesterol control.

Cancer Catching Up

The risk of death has declined more steeply for heart disease than cancer in recent years. By 2020, cancer is projected to be the leading cause of death in the United States. It already is in at least 23 states.

According to the American Association for Cancer Research, the number of new cancer cases in the United States is projected to climb to 2.4 million in 2035 from 1.7 million in 2017, largely due to the aging population.

Body of Knowledge

On average, it takes 72 seconds for a mature egg to be pushed out of an ovary. Sperm races to its target at an average speed of 8 inches per hour.

Get Me That, Stat!

Americans are far more likely to be killed by mundane causes than extraordinary ones. According to the CDC, 737 Americans on average die each year falling out of bed.

Counts

1 in 4: Ratio of college students who say they’ve been diagnosed with or treated for a mental health condition within the past year

3 in 4: Ratio who say they’ve experienced at least one stressful life event in the past year

Depression and Anxiety

Doc Talk

Crump: To physically decline rapidly, as in the patient “crumped” overnight.

Mania of the Week

Rhinotillexomania: Compulsive nose-picking

Life in Big Macs

One hour of cleaning rain gutters burns 340 calories (based on a 150-pound person), or the equivalent of half a Big Mac. However, if you skip the burger, you can celebrate finishing the chore with a caloric equivalent: 4.3 glasses of wine.

Never Say ‘Diet’

The Major League Eating record for pumpkin pie is 20.8 pounds in 8 minutes, held by Matt Stonie, a San José man who squashed the previous record.

Best Medicine

Patient: “Doctor, whenever I get up after sleeping, I feel dizzy for half an hour, and then I’m fine. What can I do?”

Doctor: “Wait half an hour before getting up.”

Observation

“The word aerobics comes from two Greek words: ‘aero,’ meaning ‘ability to,’ and ‘bics,’ meaning ‘withstand tremendous boredom.” — Humorist Dave Barry

Medical History

This week in 1814, the first modern plastic surgery was performed at the Duke of York’s Hospital in Chelsea, England. Having read accounts of ancient Indian procedures, Dr. Joseph Carpue used flaps of forehead skin to repair the noses of two British military officers. One of them had lost his nose to the toxic effects of mercury treatments, and the other’s nose was mutilated by a sword.

Self-Exam

Q: Where is your skin thickest and thinnest?

A: Generally speaking, it is thickest on the soles of your feet (1.4 millimeters) and thinnest on your eyelids (0.2 millimeters).

Curtain Calls

In 1998, all 11 members of a visiting soccer team were killed by a bolt of lightning during a match being played in the Kasai Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The score was tied 1-1 when the bolt struck the gathered visitors. The home team was unharmed.

Scott LaFee is a staff writer at UC San Diego Health and the former chief science writer at The San Diego Union-Tribune, where he covered science, medicine and technology. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 