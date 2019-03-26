Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, March 26 , 2019, 3:06 pm | Partly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
Your Health
Wellnews

Scott LaFee: Sleep Well, and How You Can Achieve It

By Scott LaFee | March 26, 2019 | 1:50 p.m.

As we age, deep sleep tends to become more of a memory. Older persons tend to sleep less and less well, the latter often due to medications or health issues such as sleep apnea. That has implications for brain health and risk of neurological conditions like Alzheimer’s disease.

In a recent study using mice, researchers found that the depth of sleep impacts the brain’s ability to efficiently wash away waste and toxic proteins. Deep non-REM sleep (beyond dreaming) is optimal for the brain to take care of housecleaning.

When that doesn’t happen (enough), toxic proteins such as beta-amyloid and tau, both associated with Alzheimer’s, may accumulate, speeding neurological decline.

Bottom line: It’s not just how long you sleep, but how well you do it.

Still, you’ve got to start somewhere, and contrary to popular myth, older people don’t necessarily need less sleep than others. See “Sum Body” below for a handy age-related guide.

Variety Is the Spice of (Longer) Life

Researchers say older adults who spend more time interacting with a wide range of people are more likely to be physically active and enjoy greater emotional well-being. These adults’ social circles weren’t limited to just family and close friends but included more casual acquaintances and greater interactions with service providers and strangers.

All of which tended to mean they got out more, spent less time sitting around or in isolation and enjoyed more positive moods and less negative feelings.

“Adults often grow less physically active and more sedentary as they age, and these behaviors pose a risk factor for disease and death,” said Karen Fingerman, director of the Texas Aging & Longevity Center at the University of Texas at Austin.

“It is difficult to convince people to go to the gym or commit to work out on a regular basis. But they may be willing to reach out to acquaintances, attend an organized group event or talk to the barista who serves them at their favorite coffee shop. Socializing in these contexts also can increase physical activity and diverse behaviors in ways that benefit health without necessarily working up a sweat.”

Body of Knowledge

Magnetic resonance imaging studies suggest that all of a person's neural connections form by age 3.

Get Me That, Stat!

Women with abdominal pain wait in emergency rooms for an average of 65 minutes — compared with 49 minutes for men — and young women are seven times more likely to be sent home from a hospital while in the middle of a heart attack, according to Maya Dusenbery in her book, Doing Harm.

Mania of the Week

Dermatillomania: An extreme enthusiasm or obsession with picking at one’s skin

Ig Nobel Apprised

The Ig Nobel Prizes celebrate achievements that make people laugh and then think — a look at real science that’s hard to take seriously and even harder to ignore.

In 2016, the Ig Nobel Prize in reproductive medicine went to Ahmed Shafik for studying the effects of wearing polyester, cotton or wool trousers on the sex life of rats. He would later conduct similar tests with human males.

Conclusion: Pants made of cotton, wool or a poly blend appeared to have little effect. One hundred percent polyester did, perhaps due to electrostatic fields created.

It probably also doesn’t help one’s sex life to wear little rat pants of any material.

Best Medicine

Podiatrist: A medical professional who adds insoles to injury

Observation

“Sedentary people are apt to have sluggish minds. A sluggish mind is apt to be reflected in flabbiness of body and in a dullness of expression that invites no interest and gets none.” — Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy (1890-1995)

Medical History

This week in 1877, Louis Pasteur began work on virulent anthrax bacteria in his laboratory at Lille, France, spurred by a local outbreak that killed countless cattle and sheep.

Robert Koch had already identified the anthrax bacillus. Pasteur showed the disease was caused by the microbe, not by a toxin, as others had suspected. He worked with a solution containing the infection. At a dilution factor of 1 part to 100, it still caused death because the bacteria continued to multiply.

Four years later, he had a successful vaccine. Inoculated cows and sheep survived; an untreated control group died. He later went on to produce an effective rabies vaccine.

Sum Body

Based on medical experts’ recommendations, the National Sleep Foundation lists recommended sleep ranges for infants, children, adults and seniors:

» Newborns (0-3 months): 14-17 hours each day

» Infants (4-11 months): 12-15 hours

» Toddlers (1-2 years): 11-14 hours

» Preschoolers (3-5): 10-13 hours

» School-age children (6-13): 9-11 hours

» Teens (14-17): 8-10 hours

» Younger adults (18-25): 7-9 hours

» Adults (26-64): 7-9 hours

» Older adults (65+): 7-8 hours

Fit to Be Tried

There are thousands of exercises, and you’ve only got one body, but that doesn’t mean you can’t try them all. If the ordinary pushup seems more like a pushover, try the decline version. It’s a lot harder.

Come to a plank position with your feet elevated on a bench or chair. Inhale as you lower yourself down, chest toward the ground, taking care that your elbows stay tucked back, not flaring to the sides. Exhale as you push up.

Med School

Q: What is Haglund’s deformity?

A: It’s a bony enlargement on the back of the heel. The soft tissue near the Achilles tendon becomes irritated when the bony enlargement rubs against shoes. This often leads to painful bursitis, which is an inflammation of the bursa (a fluid-filled sac between the tendon and bone).

Colloquially, it’s known as a “pump bump” because pump-style shoes can create pressure that aggravates the enlargement when walking. In fact, any shoe with a rigid back can cause this irritation.

Last Words

“Does nobody understand?” — Irish novelist James Joyce (1882-1941), whose works include the famously complex masterpiece Ulysses, written as stream of consciousness by its characters.

Scott LaFee is a staff writer at UC San Diego Health and the former chief science writer at The San Diego Union-Tribune, where he covered science, medicine and technology. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 