Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 12:27 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Dr. Scott Saunders: 21st-Century Medicine — Treating the Cause, Not the Symptom

By Scott Saunders, M.D. | updated logo | August 26, 2013 | 7:28 p.m.

While medical schools are stuck in the 19th century, teaching “a drug for every symptom,” some doctors have moved on to real health care.

Dr. Scott Saunders
Dr. Scott Saunders

The amount of health information is doubling every five years, and the teachers in medical schools were trained 20 to 40 years ago. Also, journal articles require peer review in order to be published.  Peer-review” just means “status quo” and doesn’t allow for change. This is why it takes such a long time for change to happen.

What has changed? Everything!

We now have tests that can determine the cause of disease, something that was impossible when “modern medicine” was developed in the 19th century. We are no longer limited to symptoms to define diseases; we can actually find the roots.

For example, there are many different causes of the symptoms we call “Alzheimer’s disease.” One 71-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease came in to see me because the drug given by his neurologist wasn’t working. We ordered some tests and found that he had lead toxicity. We put him on a program to remove the lead and he became normal again — and is still normal four years later. When we find the cause — and treat it — the “disease” disappears!  

Because of modern technology, treating a symptom is no longer necessary. Now that we have the tools to find the cause of a problem, we are also able to treat it, effectively removing the cause and making the symptoms go away — permanently! Most treatments include nutrition, exercise and other lifestyle issues.

For example, a 19-year-old woman came in because she didn’t tolerate the anti-depressants she was given for chronic fatigue. We investigated why she was “depressed” and found that she had a genetic abnormality that prevented her from using sugar for energy. She would build up lactic acid in her muscles, making her weak and tired all the time. The treatment became obvious — don’t eat sugar. Sure, it was difficult, but within a week she was feeling “normal.” For the first time in her life she was able to go all day without stopping to rest. A couple of weeks later her mom came in asking for the same tests, saying that she had been on every anti-depressant over 20 years, which only made her sedated on top of her fatigue. Of course, we didn’t need to do the tests, we just gave her the same treatment, and her symptoms also resolved completely.

The difference between 21st-century medicine and 19th-century medicine is that we can now resolve problems and cure illness, instead of just providing “temporary relief of symptoms.” We expect results, not treatment. Even “genetic” diseases such as the young woman with pyruvate dehydrogenase deficiency above can be treated mostly without drugs. A doctor has never been able to guarantee his work because there was no way to determine a cause. We were always just shooting in the dark. Now, however, I can guarantee results because I know that I can find the roots of almost any disease and remove it.

The example of the man with “Alzheimer’s” above also didn’t need medication, he needed to “get the lead out” so his problem would resolve. When you know the cause of a disease, the treatment presents itself, and there is rarely any need for drugs or surgery.

Sometimes people require surgical intervention, but when we recommend surgery it is rarely “exploratory” because we already know the cause, and therefore the reason for surgery. We also have treatments such as IV nutrients and hyperbaric oxygen to prevent the complications of surgery. 

Sometimes drugs are also required. The difference is, we use nutrients to counteract the bad side effects of drugs that may be necessary. One young woman began having seizures after a flu shot given to her following the birth of her second child.

It takes only five atoms of mercury to kill a nerve cell so it’s very hard to reverse the damage. (Lead toxicity, on the other hand, as we saw above, more often reverses when removed.) Though she does need medication to prevent seizures we have been able to keep her on a cost-effective one because we give her nutrients to prevent side effects. 

Diseases we have cured that were (and are still) considered “incurable” include psoriasis, migraines, lyme disease, chronic fatigue syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, fibromyalgia, Alzheimer’s disease, cataracts, depression, coronary artery disease, epilepsy (seizure disorder), anxiety, hypertension, schizophrenia, thyroid disorders, bipolar disorder, cholesterol, obsessive-compulsive disorder, peripheral neuropathy (numbness/tingling/pain), attention deficit disorder (ADD), gout, addictions, obesity, lupus (SLE), adrenal fatigue, peripheral vascular disease, arthritis and strokes.

None of the above are diagnoses — all of them are symptoms, or syndromes (a collection of symptoms) because none include the cause of the symptoms. Each can have from several to hundreds of causes.

Finding the cause of a disease is not easy; it often takes a great deal of investigation. Knowing where to look, and what tests to do that are likely to elucidate the root cause of symptoms is a specialty in itself. Since this isn’t taught in medical schools, the doctor must learn it on his or her own. For this reason there are very few doctors who are able to actually diagnose the cause of illness.

Medicine and health care are gradually moving in that direction, but it may be a couple of decades before they begin teaching this in medical schools. Human nature doesn’t change. For example, it took over 50 years and thousands of dead seamen due to scurvy before the British government finally added vitamin C (lime juice) to the fare on board their Navy ships.

Why wait? The 21st century is now!

Scott Saunders, M.D., is medical director of the Integrative Medicine Center of Santa Barbara Wellness Group. For more information, click here or contact the Santa Barbara location at 533 E. Micheltorena St., Suite 101, or 805.963.1824.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 