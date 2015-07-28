Scott Warwick of Goleta, 1960-2015

Posted on July 28, 2015 | 1:19 p.m.

Scott Warwick of Goleta, passed away July 10, 2015.

He was 54 years old, born Oct. 25, 1960.

