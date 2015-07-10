Scottish Rite Valley of Santa Barbara Honors Scott Wenz with 2015 Patriot of Year Award

Advice

The Santa Barbara Valley of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry has awarded the 2015 Patriot of the Year award to Scott Wenz, 32nd Degree, KCCH, Treasury of the Valley at the Santa Barbara Masonic Temple.

A native of Santa Barbara, Wenz is an Army veteran (1969-70) and achieved the rank of SPC-4, treasurer for Scottish Rite and active in the community.

In attendance were representatives from Rep. Lois Capps, California Assemblyman Khatchik Achadjiano and Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal, who presented the awardee with Certificates of Recognition.

Maurice Sourmany, public relations head of the Santa Barbara Valley, read a certificate from Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider.

More than 50 people attended the event from as far away as San Luis Obispo, including past recipients of the award, retired Army and Air Force colonels, enlisted veterans and friends.

— Maurice Sourmany represents the Santa Barbara Valley of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry.