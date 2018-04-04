Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 3:33 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

The Word is Out About Library Scrabble Night

By Molly Wetta for city of Santa Barbara | September 7, 2017 | 10:41 a.m.

The 7th Scrabble Night for Literacy spells fun for word-lovers and funds for the Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library's Adult Tutoring Program.

The one-night fundraiser will be 7-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. All players, from children to adults, beginners to experts, are invited  to enjoy two rounds of Scrabble, the world’s favorite word game.

The entry fee of $20 per person (or parent/child pair playing as a single player) covers admission, games, a prize drawing, and dessert. A cash bar will feature wine, beer, and more.

Proceeds benefit the Santa Barbara Public Library System’s free, volunteer-based Adult Literacy Program. Scrabble Night helps the literacy program raise funds to provide books for adult learners and train volunteer tutors.

Annually, more than 300 local adults benefit from no-cost, confidential tutoring provided through the 200-plus volunteer tutors in the Adult Literacy Program.

Adult learners are local residents who gain basic skills — from reading and writing to math and communication — they need to succeed at work, to be effective parents, and to feel a sense of dignity in their lives.

The program supports learners in all communities served by the Santa Barbara Public Library System, including Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, Montecito, Solvang and Buellton.

For more information on library literacy programs, call 564-5619 or contact [email protected]

Scrabble Night marks the 30th anniversary of the Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Adult Literacy Program, and is a part of the Central Library’s centennial celebration, honoring the 100th birthday of the landmark building at 40 E. Anapamu St.

Information about the Santa Barbara Library system, location, hours, programs and events is available at sbplibrary.org.

— Molly Wetta for city of Santa Barbara.

 
