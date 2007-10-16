Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 8:11 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Scrapbook Benefit Makes Memories

Scrapbooking enthusiasts as well as participants simply organizing boxes of family photos gathered together last weekend for the 2007 Parents of Special Education (P.O.S.E.) Scrapbook Marathon.

By | October 16, 2007 | 3:27 p.m.

The two-day event, held in the auditorium at the Santa Barbara County Education Offices on Cathedral Oaks, raised money for the nonprofit parent support group enriching the lives of children with disabilities enrolled in early childhood programs in Santa Barbara County.

The money raised will help pay for this year’s Teacher Appreciation Luncheon honoring nearly 100 teachers, aides and specialists.

Aside from on-site scrapbook professionals, such as Barbara Bartolome of Santa Barbara Scrapbooks and Creative Memories Consultant Laura Ishikawa, an hourly raffle and eclectic mix of entertainment, including a belly dance and yoga demonstration, kept participants motivated. Mary Kay representatives were also on location providing mini-facials and makeup application instruction.

"Anybody who has children has boxes of unorganized photos," said Heather Diehl, mother to a son with Autism and twin daughters. "Not only did I accomplish something on my to-do list, I supported a good cause socializing, swapping ideas, and gaining support from parents with children with special needs."

Event sponsors and raffle donors also included Sephora, California Pizza Kitchen, Peet’s Coffee, Chili’s, Santa Barbara Zoo, Blenders in the Grass, Bennett’s Education Materials, Starbuck’s, Craft Essentials, Metropolitan Theaters, Trader Joe’s and Wardrobe Wisdom.

 
