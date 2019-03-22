Scrappy Dos Pueblos Falls to Thousand Oaks

Dos Pueblos played scrappy and served tough in a three-set loss to Thousand Oaks in a non-league boys volleyball match on Friday night. The scores were 25-18, 25-21, 25-15.
Jack Hogan, Evan Thompson and Emmett Ehrnstein each had five digs for the Chargers (10-7 overall). Sophomore middle Sean Ortiz served three aces to go with four blocks.
"I’m proud of the way the boys bounced back and played with a ton of positive energy and defensive scrappiness," coach Ehren Hug said. "Our serve was pretty nasty tonight too, something we have been focusing on more in practice. It was nice to see it transfer to the game."
The Chargers are on spring break next week and return to the court on April 2 against Rio Mesa.
"Great to see the guys flying around and having fun in our last competition before spring break," said Hug.