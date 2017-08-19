Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 1:08 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Scratch|Restaurants to Open at Montecito Inn

By Edward Allen for Scratch|Restaurants | August 19, 2017

Scratch|Restaurants, the chef-led restaurant group known for its multiple restaurants in Encino, is assembling the team of chef-owner Phillip Frankland Lee, pastry chef Margarita Kallas-Lee, and designer Jordan Olson for its first hotel venture and expansion outside of Los Angeles.

This fall through winter, the group plans to open four concepts at the Montecito Inn. Partnering with the family-owned Montecito Inn, Scratch|Restaurants aims to present a range of dining options, from a fast seafood shack to composed ice cream cones, to casual fare and fine dining.

“The history, magic and proximity of Montecito makes it the perfect place to grow the Scratch family,” Lee said.

“My early childhood memories of Santa Barbara weekends have grown into a love of the wines, produce and seafood of the area," Lee said. "I’m thrilled to partner with the Copus family to showcase this beautiful locale and its bounty.”

First up, Frankland’s Crab & Co., the fast-seafood concept delivering dine-in and takeaway meals for lunch and dinner daily, will open its second outpost at the Montecito Inn in September.

The menu highlights by-the-pound fresh catches; filets of wild-caught fish battered in Scrimshaw brew; or chowder made from a variety of shellfish, teeming with such delicacies as house-cured bacon, crab, lobster and prawn.

Launching later this fall, sweet counterpart Margarita’s Homemade Iced Cream is pastry chef Kallas-Lee’s debut concept within the Scratch|Restaurants portfolio. Her namesake iced-cream bar will serve composed cones, combining flavors and textures.

Kallas-Lee’s creations will include triple-crème camembert iced cream with sourdough breadcrumbs; wild honey and lavender sprinkles in a sourdough waffle cone; and hojicha iced cream in a charcoal cone with matcha, carrot and turmeric sprinkles.

A third concept, The Monarch, pays tribute to the treasures of the Central Coast with local cooking built around a wood-burning hearth in an all-day dining room and bar.

Harvesting a collection of seasonal vegetables, fruits, herbs, seafood and game (paired with top regional wines) Lee helms this kitchen’s approach to living off the land.

Lee’s Silver Bough is slated to follow this winter with a modern approach to the fine-dining tradition.

For more information, visit www.scratchrestaurants.com or www.montecitoinn.com.

— Edward Allen for Scratch|Restaurants.

 

