Fire Victims Get Help from Screen Printing Company

Isla Vista Screen Printing, a local design and print company that services the greater Santa Barbara and Ventura community, has launched a benefit project to help raise funds for the Thomas Fire victims.

"Every business or person we know seems to have been affected in one way, shape or form by the fire," said the company's Garrett Gerstenberger.

"Unfortunately, some community members weren't as fortunate as others, which is why we're dedicating efforts and help support," he said.

Despite having to shut down due to evacuations for a few weeks in December, Isla Vista Screen Printing said it has worked hard off-site to develop a Strength in California campaign.

In the campaign, 100 percent of profits from locally designed apparel and stickers is donated back to United Way of Santa Barbara and Ventura's fund for the Thomas Fire victims.

"We launched our retail site strengthincalifornia.com last Friday and have successfully raised over $1,000 of profits that will go back to the fund," Gerstenberger said.

"We don't want our donated profits to stop there. We need your help in spreading our cause and using our apparel to strengthen our communities," he said.

"Our passion is our business; our business is our link to the community around us — to be able to design, express and create apparel that others emotionally connect to," he said.

"We print for the reason that it conveys emotion, expression, and strength within communities," he said.

This isn't the first time Isla Vista Screen Printing has helped out locally. The company raised and donated some $20,000 for the Isla Vista Tribute Fund via the Santa Barbara Foundation for the 2014 Isla Vista Tragedy and lost loved ones.

"Between early mornings and extremely late nights, we printed, packed and delivered all our community tees within just a week's time, including shipping to supporters in 37 different states. We're ready to do the same thing again," Gerstenberger said.

— Garrett Gerstenberger for Isla Vista Screen Printing.