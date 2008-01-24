Screening Schedule for Apple Box

APPLE BOX SCHEDULE
SATURDAY, JAN. 26
“A Hairy Tooth Fairy” (“El Raton Perez”) — 9 a.m. Metro 3
Animated: In Spanish with English subtitles
90 Minutes
Directed by Juan Pablo Buscarini
Cast: Ariel Saul, Julio Fernandez, Carlos Fernandez
Lucia, an active little girl, looses a tooth. Santiago, her out-of-work father, and her overworked but successful architect mother, Pilar, reassure Lucia by telling her that, that very night, the Hairy Tooth Fairy (a mouse named Perez) will come to collect her tooth, leaving some money in its place. It just so happens that a mouse who had been monitoring the situation tells another mouse, who in turn tells another mouse, until the news finally reaches Perez, The Hairy Tooth Fairy. He lives in a boat in the port along with hundreds of other mice who receive the teeth that he collects, and then clean, shape and polish them so they can be transformed into shiny round pearls. These pearls are then carried through the city’s sewers until finally they reach the jewelers owned by Morientes, where an old friend exchanges them for their weight in gold. But what would normally be a routine trip for the legendary rodent takes an unexpected turn for the worse when the most heartless scoundrels kidnap Perez in order to take his boat and his fortune for themselves. Discovering this, Lucia, with the help of her cousin Ramiro, disobeys her parents and sets out to rescue Perez, thus beginning a fascinating adventure with an outcome that just goes to show that you don’t have to be a child to believe.
“A Plumm Summer” — 10:30 a.m. Center Stage Theatre in Paseo Nuevo
87 Minutes
Directed by Caroline Zelder
Cast: William Baldwin, Henry Winkler, and Lisa Guerrero (Monday Night Football)
(From Wikipedia) “A Plumm Summer” is an American action/family movie based on an actual event that occurred in the hometown of screenwriter T. J. Lynch, Billings, Mont. At the time there was a very popular locally produced children’s TV show on the air called "Happy Herb & Froggy Doo." Happy Herb was a magician and Froggy Doo was his wisecracking string puppet sidekick. Billings was turned upside down one day in 1968 when Froggy Doo was kidnapped and held for ransom. The FBI was actually called in to investigate the ‘frog napping.’ Of course the crime wasn’t kidnapping, but rather was extortion because the perpetrators sent a ransom note. The incident even received national attention when it was reported on the Huntley-Brinkley Report.
"The Wheels on the Bus — Mango’s Big Dog Parade” — 11 a.m. Marjorie Luke Theatre
33 minutes
Directed by Tim Armstrong
Starring Voice talents of Roger Daltrey of The Who.
In this award-winning children’s adventure, Mango and Papaya help a little doggie who missed his ride to the Big Dog Parade. They learn about taking turns and getting along as they visit Joe’s Garage and an enchanted forest on their way to the parade. Special stops are at the Jungle Bug Adventure, Joe’s Garage, an Enchanted Forest, and The Big Dog Parade. This video features many S.B. families and kids and the Big Dog Parade on State Street.
SUNDAY, JAN. 27
“All Roads Lead Home” — 9 a.m. Metro 3
1 hour, 48 minutes
Directed by Dennis Fallon
Twelve-year-old Belle (Vivien Cardone) loses her mother in an automobile accident. Her father Cody (Jason London) struggles to raise his daughter. Her rebellious behavior forces Cody to send Belle to her grandfather’s (Peter Boyle) farm to live with him. Belle learns that on a farm, it is the survival of the fittest, but she cannot handle the thought of an animal (or any life for that matter) not being worth saving unless it’s useful. Is she useful? Belle soon becomes the savior of all living things. An old thoroughbred race horse and Atticus the dog change Belle’s life, and in turn Belle changes the lives of those who love her. Like the films’ title, various sub-plots all lead back to a single conclusion, and nature has a way of providing the direction. A single truth about family, love, precious life and the detours along the way that can and do lead us to a better place, eventually leading us back home.
“Alice Upside Down” — 10:30 a.m. Center Stage Theatre at Paseo Nuevo
90 Minutes
Directed by Sandy Tung
Cast: Penny Marshall, Luke Perry and Alyson Stoner
Alice Mckinley is about to become a teenager, but she doesn’t know how. Her mother has been dead for six years, and what does her father, Ben, and 17-year-old brother, Lester, know about being a teenage girl. At her new home in Silver Spring, Md., Alice tries to fit in with her new friends, Elizabeth and Pamela. She decides to try out for the school play. Alice looks for a role model like the beautiful sixth-grade teacher, Miss Cole. Unfortunately she gets assigned to the class of the plain, pear-shaped Mrs. Plotkin.
SATURDAY, FEB. 2
“A Hairy Tooth Fairy” (“El Raton Perez”) — 9 a.m. Metro 3
Animated: In Spanish with English subtitles
90 Minutes
Directed by Juan Pablo Buscarini
Cast: Ariel Saul, Julio Fernandez, Carlos Fernandez
Lucia, an active little girl, looses a tooth. Santiago, her out-of-work father, and her overworked but successful architect mother, Pilar, reassure Lucia by telling her that, that very night, the Hairy Tooth Fairy (a mouse named Perez) will come to collect her tooth, leaving some money in its place. It just so happens that a mouse who had been monitoring the situation tells another mouse, who in turn tells another mouse, until the news finally reaches Perez, The Hairy Tooth Fairy. He lives in a boat in the port along with hundreds of other mice who receive the teeth that he collects, and then clean, shape and polish them so they can be transformed into shiny round pearls. These pearls are then carried through the city’s sewers until finally they reach the jewelers owned by Morientes, where an old friend exchanges them for their weight in gold. But what would normally be a routine trip for the legendary rodent takes an unexpected turn for the worse when the most heartless scoundrels kidnap Perez in order to take his boat and his fortune for themselves. Discovering this, Lucia, with the help of her cousin Ramiro, disobeys her parents and sets out to rescue Perez, thus beginning a fascinating adventure with an outcome that just goes to show that you don’t have to be a child to believe.
Apple Box Shorts Program — 9:30 a.m. Metro 4
“When I Grow Up”
6 minutes, 39 seconds
Animated
Directed by Michelle Meeker
The filmmaker interviewed young people aged 7 to 10 years old about what they would like to be when they grow up. The filmmaker also interviewed elders to find out that they dreamt of being when they were younger and where life took them. The interviews were then cut into 30 second clips and handed to individual animators. Each animator had artistic control over their own piece. The final film shows what we dream about becoming as children and where life really ends up taking us.
“Zoologic”
5 minutes
Animated
Directed by Nicole Mitchell
A fussy zookeeper maintains strict order in his zoo by arranging the animals to his liking. His absolute rule begins to falter, though, when he encounters a fat little penguin;.
“Magic Juan”
10 minutes
Directed by Matthew Perkins
Two Hispanic brothers, Juan and Oscar, are just trying to survive in New York City. Juan works at a dry cleaners in Harlem and Oscar as a struggling magician who performs in Times Square. After repeated rejection, Oscar gets discouraged and bails out on a scheduled appearance at a little girl’s birthday party in Central Park. With their finances dwindling and rent looming, Juan steps out on faith and decides to go in his place, even though he knows nothing about magic and barely speaks English. At the party, Roger and Carla are ruining their daughter’s birthday. Juan is thrown into the mix, as he is expected to somehow save this doomed celebration with his unprepared performance.
“Goldfish”
13 minutes
Directed by Joe Wein
Third-graders Suzy and Jenny (Laura Marano, from “The Jacket” and Madeline Carroll from “The Santa Clause 3”) are on a mission to save their classroom’s goldfish. But everything they know is working against them. “Goldfish” is a short comedy written and directed by Joe Wein, who wrote the feature film “Scorched.” “Goldfish” was produced by two-time Academy Award winner Jana Memel (in live-action short category) and features a wonderfully sharp and witty cast, including Tim Bagley, Mindy Sterling, Carlos Alazraqui, Patrick Kerr, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Andy Lauer.
“To Fly”
Directed by Ethan Kuperberg
3 minutes, 38 seconds
A Claymation short.
A barnyard pig’s aviation ambitions are continually grounded. Will his dreams take flight?
“Backyard Battle Monsters”
3 minutes, 30 seconds
Directed by Aaron Antaloczy
In the game of Backyard Battle Monsters, the creatures actually come to life and wage full-scale battle with each other. Tommy isn’t interested in battling though. He’s found that these real monsters can make his life a little easier.
“Kick Like a Girl”
28 minutes, 20 seconds
Directed by Jenny Mackenzie
“Kick Like a Girl” is the story of what happens when the Mighty Cheetahs, an undefeated third grade girl’s soccer team, competes in the boys’ division.
With humor and candor, this documentary reveals the reality of the boy-girl issues and what “kick like a girl” really means on and off the playing field. The film is narrated by 8-year-old Lizzie, a self-described soccer girl who doesn’t let juvenile diabetes, elbow blocks or grass stains interfere with her desire to compete. Refreshing and triumphant, the film short reminds us all of the lessons learned in competitive athletics and how sports has been one of the most effective instruments of social change in our lifetime.
“Diamond Dog Caper” — 10 a.m. Victoria Hall
1 hour, 47 minutes
Directed by Mark Stouffer
Cast: French Stewart, Luke Benward, Kevin Farley (II), Cameron Monaghan, Denyse Tontz, Brittany Elizabeth Curran
From the Web site: $5 million ... four furry paws ... three sorry thieves: A notorious diamond thief and two dim-witted accomplices stop along the highway where 12 year-old Owen sees them mistreating their dog. The boy intervenes to give the thirsty dog a drink, but it escapes into the woods. Owen helps the angry thugs search for the animal deep into the forest, where he ditches them. The boy finds the dog and they hide out in his secret fort, ingeniously fortified with booby traps and defense mechanisms to repel intruders. Desperate to retrieve their $5 million in stolen jewels stashed on the dog, the thugs catch up with Owen, and a terrific battle ensues. Can one kid with a tricked-out fort protect an animal from three determined thieves?
SUNDAY, FEB. 3
Apple Box Docs — 9:30 a.m. Metro 4
“On Great White Wings”
32 Minutes
Directed by Joshua Colover
Narrated by Martin Sheen
From the Web site: Shot in stunning High Definition and narrated by Martin Sheen, “On Great White Wings” tells the compelling story of the Wright Brothers. Aperture Films has employed a feature film approach to create an experience that will immerse audiences in this dramatic and emotional story. Combining historical re-enactments, live-action footage of Wright replica airplanes and state-of-the-art digital effects, Aperture Films has created aerial sequences that are truly unforgettable. “On Great White Wings” will move, educate and inspire audiences for years to come.
“Losing the Elephants”
25 minutes
Directed by Peck Euwer
Narrated by Martin Sheen
“Losing the Elephants” examines an animal that is lodged deep in our psyches, and also one in dire straights. It is estimated that by the early 2050s there will no longer be a viable population of Asian Elephants left. Can we be satisfied with this outcome? Is it important to make sure that the elephants make it? “Losing the Elephants” examines these questions and reveals elephants like no visit to the zoo or circus ever will.
Screening Schedule for Apple Box
The Apple Box series of children's films features local filmmakers during its free showing the first and last weekends of the festival.
APPLE BOX SCHEDULE
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
- Ask
- Vote
- Investigate
- Answer
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.
Thanks for asking!
Reader Comments
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
- 1. Collision with Pedestrians in Carpinteria Leads to Bakersfield Woman’s DUI… - June 18, 2018 | 1:13 p.m.
- 2. Wrong-Way Driver Flees After Rollover Crash in Goleta - June 18, 2018 | 12:52 p.m.
- 3. David Harsanyi: Free Trade Already Puts America First - June 18, 2018 | 11:43 a.m.
- 4. How to Make Seared Beef Sirloin and Grilled Peach Salad - June 18, 2018 | 10:25 a.m.
- 5. Housing Authority Secures $21.3 Million for Affordable Housing for Veterans, Seniors - June 18, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >