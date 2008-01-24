Screening Schedule for Apple Box

APPLE BOX SCHEDULE



SATURDAY, JAN. 26



“A Hairy Tooth Fairy” (“El Raton Perez”) — 9 a.m. Metro 3

Animated: In Spanish with English subtitles

90 Minutes

Directed by Juan Pablo Buscarini



Cast: Ariel Saul, Julio Fernandez, Carlos Fernandez



Lucia, an active little girl, looses a tooth. Santiago, her out-of-work father, and her overworked but successful architect mother, Pilar, reassure Lucia by telling her that, that very night, the Hairy Tooth Fairy (a mouse named Perez) will come to collect her tooth, leaving some money in its place. It just so happens that a mouse who had been monitoring the situation tells another mouse, who in turn tells another mouse, until the news finally reaches Perez, The Hairy Tooth Fairy. He lives in a boat in the port along with hundreds of other mice who receive the teeth that he collects, and then clean, shape and polish them so they can be transformed into shiny round pearls. These pearls are then carried through the city’s sewers until finally they reach the jewelers owned by Morientes, where an old friend exchanges them for their weight in gold. But what would normally be a routine trip for the legendary rodent takes an unexpected turn for the worse when the most heartless scoundrels kidnap Perez in order to take his boat and his fortune for themselves. Discovering this, Lucia, with the help of her cousin Ramiro, disobeys her parents and sets out to rescue Perez, thus beginning a fascinating adventure with an outcome that just goes to show that you don’t have to be a child to believe.





“A Plumm Summer” — 10:30 a.m. Center Stage Theatre in Paseo Nuevo

87 Minutes

Directed by Caroline Zelder



Cast: William Baldwin, Henry Winkler, and Lisa Guerrero (Monday Night Football)



(From Wikipedia) “A Plumm Summer” is an American action/family movie based on an actual event that occurred in the hometown of screenwriter T. J. Lynch, Billings, Mont. At the time there was a very popular locally produced children’s TV show on the air called "Happy Herb & Froggy Doo." Happy Herb was a magician and Froggy Doo was his wisecracking string puppet sidekick. Billings was turned upside down one day in 1968 when Froggy Doo was kidnapped and held for ransom. The FBI was actually called in to investigate the ‘frog napping.’ Of course the crime wasn’t kidnapping, but rather was extortion because the perpetrators sent a ransom note. The incident even received national attention when it was reported on the Huntley-Brinkley Report.





"The Wheels on the Bus — Mango’s Big Dog Parade” — 11 a.m. Marjorie Luke Theatre

33 minutes

Directed by Tim Armstrong



Starring Voice talents of Roger Daltrey of The Who.



In this award-winning children’s adventure, Mango and Papaya help a little doggie who missed his ride to the Big Dog Parade. They learn about taking turns and getting along as they visit Joe’s Garage and an enchanted forest on their way to the parade. Special stops are at the Jungle Bug Adventure, Joe’s Garage, an Enchanted Forest, and The Big Dog Parade. This video features many S.B. families and kids and the Big Dog Parade on State Street.





SUNDAY, JAN. 27



“All Roads Lead Home” — 9 a.m. Metro 3

1 hour, 48 minutes

Directed by Dennis Fallon



Twelve-year-old Belle (Vivien Cardone) loses her mother in an automobile accident. Her father Cody (Jason London) struggles to raise his daughter. Her rebellious behavior forces Cody to send Belle to her grandfather’s (Peter Boyle) farm to live with him. Belle learns that on a farm, it is the survival of the fittest, but she cannot handle the thought of an animal (or any life for that matter) not being worth saving unless it’s useful. Is she useful? Belle soon becomes the savior of all living things. An old thoroughbred race horse and Atticus the dog change Belle’s life, and in turn Belle changes the lives of those who love her. Like the films’ title, various sub-plots all lead back to a single conclusion, and nature has a way of providing the direction. A single truth about family, love, precious life and the detours along the way that can and do lead us to a better place, eventually leading us back home.





“Alice Upside Down” — 10:30 a.m. Center Stage Theatre at Paseo Nuevo

90 Minutes

Directed by Sandy Tung



Cast: Penny Marshall, Luke Perry and Alyson Stoner



Alice Mckinley is about to become a teenager, but she doesn’t know how. Her mother has been dead for six years, and what does her father, Ben, and 17-year-old brother, Lester, know about being a teenage girl. At her new home in Silver Spring, Md., Alice tries to fit in with her new friends, Elizabeth and Pamela. She decides to try out for the school play. Alice looks for a role model like the beautiful sixth-grade teacher, Miss Cole. Unfortunately she gets assigned to the class of the plain, pear-shaped Mrs. Plotkin.





SATURDAY, FEB. 2



Apple Box Shorts Program — 9:30 a.m. Metro 4



“When I Grow Up”

6 minutes, 39 seconds

Animated

Directed by Michelle Meeker



The filmmaker interviewed young people aged 7 to 10 years old about what they would like to be when they grow up. The filmmaker also interviewed elders to find out that they dreamt of being when they were younger and where life took them. The interviews were then cut into 30 second clips and handed to individual animators. Each animator had artistic control over their own piece. The final film shows what we dream about becoming as children and where life really ends up taking us.



“Zoologic”

5 minutes

Animated

Directed by Nicole Mitchell



A fussy zookeeper maintains strict order in his zoo by arranging the animals to his liking. His absolute rule begins to falter, though, when he encounters a fat little penguin;.



“Magic Juan”

10 minutes

Directed by Matthew Perkins



Two Hispanic brothers, Juan and Oscar, are just trying to survive in New York City. Juan works at a dry cleaners in Harlem and Oscar as a struggling magician who performs in Times Square. After repeated rejection, Oscar gets discouraged and bails out on a scheduled appearance at a little girl’s birthday party in Central Park. With their finances dwindling and rent looming, Juan steps out on faith and decides to go in his place, even though he knows nothing about magic and barely speaks English. At the party, Roger and Carla are ruining their daughter’s birthday. Juan is thrown into the mix, as he is expected to somehow save this doomed celebration with his unprepared performance.



“Goldfish”

13 minutes

Directed by Joe Wein



Third-graders Suzy and Jenny (Laura Marano, from “The Jacket” and Madeline Carroll from “The Santa Clause 3”) are on a mission to save their classroom’s goldfish. But everything they know is working against them. “Goldfish” is a short comedy written and directed by Joe Wein, who wrote the feature film “Scorched.” “Goldfish” was produced by two-time Academy Award winner Jana Memel (in live-action short category) and features a wonderfully sharp and witty cast, including Tim Bagley, Mindy Sterling, Carlos Alazraqui, Patrick Kerr, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Andy Lauer.



“To Fly”

Directed by Ethan Kuperberg

3 minutes, 38 seconds

A Claymation short.



A barnyard pig’s aviation ambitions are continually grounded. Will his dreams take flight?



“Backyard Battle Monsters”

3 minutes, 30 seconds

Directed by Aaron Antaloczy



In the game of Backyard Battle Monsters, the creatures actually come to life and wage full-scale battle with each other. Tommy isn’t interested in battling though. He’s found that these real monsters can make his life a little easier.



“Kick Like a Girl”

28 minutes, 20 seconds

Directed by Jenny Mackenzie



“Kick Like a Girl” is the story of what happens when the Mighty Cheetahs, an undefeated third grade girl’s soccer team, competes in the boys’ division.



With humor and candor, this documentary reveals the reality of the boy-girl issues and what “kick like a girl” really means on and off the playing field. The film is narrated by 8-year-old Lizzie, a self-described soccer girl who doesn’t let juvenile diabetes, elbow blocks or grass stains interfere with her desire to compete. Refreshing and triumphant, the film short reminds us all of the lessons learned in competitive athletics and how sports has been one of the most effective instruments of social change in our lifetime.





“Diamond Dog Caper” — 10 a.m. Victoria Hall

1 hour, 47 minutes

Directed by Mark Stouffer



Cast: French Stewart, Luke Benward, Kevin Farley (II), Cameron Monaghan, Denyse Tontz, Brittany Elizabeth Curran



From the Web site: $5 million ... four furry paws ... three sorry thieves: A notorious diamond thief and two dim-witted accomplices stop along the highway where 12 year-old Owen sees them mistreating their dog. The boy intervenes to give the thirsty dog a drink, but it escapes into the woods. Owen helps the angry thugs search for the animal deep into the forest, where he ditches them. The boy finds the dog and they hide out in his secret fort, ingeniously fortified with booby traps and defense mechanisms to repel intruders. Desperate to retrieve their $5 million in stolen jewels stashed on the dog, the thugs catch up with Owen, and a terrific battle ensues. Can one kid with a tricked-out fort protect an animal from three determined thieves?





SUNDAY, FEB. 3



Apple Box Docs — 9:30 a.m. Metro 4



“On Great White Wings”

32 Minutes

Directed by Joshua Colover

Narrated by Martin Sheen



From the Web site: Shot in stunning High Definition and narrated by Martin Sheen, “On Great White Wings” tells the compelling story of the Wright Brothers. Aperture Films has employed a feature film approach to create an experience that will immerse audiences in this dramatic and emotional story. Combining historical re-enactments, live-action footage of Wright replica airplanes and state-of-the-art digital effects, Aperture Films has created aerial sequences that are truly unforgettable. “On Great White Wings” will move, educate and inspire audiences for years to come.



“Losing the Elephants”

25 minutes

Directed by Peck Euwer

Narrated by Martin Sheen



“Losing the Elephants” examines an animal that is lodged deep in our psyches, and also one in dire straights. It is estimated that by the early 2050s there will no longer be a viable population of Asian Elephants left. Can we be satisfied with this outcome? Is it important to make sure that the elephants make it? “Losing the Elephants” examines these questions and reveals elephants like no visit to the zoo or circus ever will.