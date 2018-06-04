Screenings of ‘Dalai Lama Awakening’ Film to Include Q&A with Director

HopeDance will host screenings of Dalai Lama Awakening in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo, followed by question-and-answer sessions with producer/director Khashyar Darvich.

The Santa Barbara screening will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at Yogo Soup, 28 Parker Way.

The San Luis Obispo screening will be held at the Public Library beginning at 6:30 p.m.

General-admission tickets to either screening are $15. Click here to order online, or call 805.965.8811.

Dalai Lama Awakening, which was a 15-year realization of a cinematic dream, presents the profound and life-changing journey of innovative Western thinkers who travel to India to meet with the Dalai Lama to solve many of the world's problems. The result was an inner transformation of the participants, as well as what audiences report is a personal transformational experience for those who watch the film.

The film is narrated by Harrison Ford and featuring His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

Join the film’s director for a special screening as part of the worldwide official sneak preview screening of the film before its March 2 world premiere.

— Bob Banner is the director of HopeDance.