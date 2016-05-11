Scuba Diver Who Died Near San Miguel Island Identified as Malibu Man

A scuba diver from Malibu died Wednesday afternoon after being reported in distress near San Miguel Island.

A county helicopter with paramedics on board was dispatched to the island at about 2:45 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said the victim, a 62-year-old man, had been aboard a dive boat at the time.

When rescuers arrived, they discovered he had died, Zaniboni said.

On Thursday, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover told Noozhawk the victim had been identified as Craig Wesley Mattox of Malibu.

Mattox’s body was flown to the Santa Barbara Airport, where it was picked up by Coroner’s Office personnel.

The man reportedly went into cardiac arrest, and CPR efforts were made but were unsuccessful, according to emergency radio traffic.

No information was available on the nature of the man’s distress, Zaniboni said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.