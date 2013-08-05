Scuba Diver Who Died at Padaro Beach Was Oregon Man

A scuba diver who died over the weekend at a Carpinteria beach has been identified as a 49-year-old Oregon man, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

William Frank Grgurich of Portland was pulled from the water at Padaro Beach shortly before noon on Saturday, and was declared dead at the scene.

Grgurich was found floating in the water and was brought to the shore by several beachgoers.

"The circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation by the Coroner’s Office, but it appears at this point that he was diving alone," said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover. "No further information will be released at this time."

Witnesses at the scene said Grgurich had no obvious injuries, although he was bleeding from the nose and ear. They also said his scuba gear appeared new.

