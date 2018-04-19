Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 1:17 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 65º

 
 
 
 

Sculptor and Designer Evan Lewis to Speak at Anacapa School

The artist with Santa Barbara roots will share an overview of his life and work

By Anacapa School | April 1, 2014 | 4:55 p.m.

Evan Lewis, a creator of wind-powered kinetic sculptures and luxury furniture, will share the stories of his dynamic creations at Anacapa School’s Breakfast Club assembly on Tuesday, April 15 between 7:50 and 8:30 a.m.

Lewis, now based in Chicago, was born in New York City and spent a large portion of his formative years living in Santa Barbara. He was an avid surfer and a hiker. He says that the natural beauty of Southern California has played an important role in his artistic development.

Local gallery Sullivan Goss at 7 E. Anapamu St. is showing Lewis’ latest creations, a suite of indoor kinetic sculptures.

Lewis graduated from the School of the Art Institute in Chicago. Over the past 30 years, Lewis has created a large body of work. His sculptures have been widely collected and were featured in the 1996 motion picture Twister.

Gradually, Lewis has shifted his attention to large-scale, site-specific sculptures, commissioned for public spaces. He is currently at work on his most ambitious project to date: a monumental sculpture pavilion for downtown Memphis, Tenn.

Lewis’ furniture work has also significantly evolved from reproductions of early Shaker furniture to the creation of his own original collection of art furniture. His furniture work is represented by several luxury showrooms and graces many exquisite residences worldwide. Perhaps the most notable collector of Lewis’ furniture work is Karl Lagerfeld, the creative director of the House of Chanel and the House of Fendi, who commissioned 18 pieces for his various residences.

Former White House chief of staff and now Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has Lewis’ furniture pieces in his mayoral office and private residence.

Anacapa hosts dozens of expert guest presenters each year. Prospective parents who are interested in Anacapa School for their students are welcome to attend this free event to see a Breakfast Club in action.

Anacapa School is an independent, co-educational, WASC-accredited, college preparatory day school for junior high and high school students in grades 7 to 12. Founded in 1981 by headmaster Gordon Sichi, Anacapa enjoys the best student-teacher ratio of any school, public or private, in Santa Barbara at its historic campus located in the heart of the Santa Barbara civic center.

