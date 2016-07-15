Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 2:52 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Sea Center Upgrades Educational Facility With Funds From County Coastal Resource Enhancement Fund

Shark Cove, an exhibit at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s Sea Center, features a touch tank for visitors to get up close and personal with some of the ocean’s top predators.
Shark Cove, an exhibit at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s Sea Center, features a touch tank for visitors to get up close and personal with some of the ocean’s top predators. (Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History photo)
By Danielle Moran for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History | July 15, 2016 | 1:15 p.m.

The County of Santa Barbara’s Coastal Resource Enhancement Fund program granted the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History $30,000 in 2014, providing the final support needed for the construction and installation of the California Coast Immersion Zone project on the first floor of the Sea Center, located on Stearns Wharf. This project brings three new engaging exhibits to the Sea Center: Shark Cove, Intertidal Wonders and Safe Sanctuaries.

These spaces connect visitors to the richness, vitality and beauty of local coastal marine resources. The enhancements both improve the Sea Center’s educational effectiveness for school children and visitors as well as keep the museum’s marine educational facility in good shape.

Completed in three phases, the first component of the project was the installation of Intertidal Wonders.

This area now features a highly improved, larger, ADA accessible series of four cascading touch pools, where visitors can, with the help of a volunteer, feel the spiny skin of a sea urchin or the smooth body of a sea cucumber, among other intertidal zone animals. Behind the pool is a 16-foot-long mural of a local beach and tide pool.

Amanda Allen, director of the Sea Center, shares, “the feedback from visiting teachers, school groups and families with children has been especially positive, and the improvement is resulting in more smiles, increased stay time and an overall increase in visitation to the Sea Center.”

The second phase was installed with the new components of the Shark Cove exhibit. Shark Cove, an ADA compliant space, is highly interactive and highlights the value of sharks in our marine ecosystem.

It  includes a brand new touch pool, shark nursery display, dive cage interactive, micro-viewer for examining shark teeth and other artifacts, food web interactive for children and a mono-filament recycle station to encourage visitors to recycle old or broken fishing line that might otherwise make its way into the ocean, harming sea animals that become entangled or entrapped.

The final suite of didactics and a smaller Marine Protected Area exhibit space highlighting local MPAs, Safe Sanctuaries, was just completed at the end of May 2016.

Of special importance, the Sea Center’s endangered white abalone received a new habitat and two interactive exhibit elements were unveiled that encourage guests to explore Santa Barbara Channel MPAs.

This project was financed in part by Santa Barbara County’s CREF, a partial mitigation of impacts from the following offshore oil and gas projects: Point Arguello, Point Pedernales and Santa Ynez Unit.

Danielle Moran is a marketing associate at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 