Sea Glass Festival Awash in Treasures from Ocean

By Giovanna Davila for Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival | August 30, 2018 | 2:43 p.m.

In a celebration of ocean-inspired art and jewelry, the 4th annual Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival is returning to the Central Coast, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 8-9, at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real.

The event offers a diverse lineup of 46 artists, vendors and speakers offers. As the only festival of its kind in Southern California, and one of three on the West Coast, the fair attracts top artists and jewelers.

This year’s featured artist is Elizabeth Roberts, an ocean steward and artist who turns ocean trash into treasure.

Her pieces, created from marine debris she picks up on the Oregon coast, illuminate the effects of single-use plastic pollution while fostering awareness about our impact on the marine environment.

Roberts will be giving a talk titled Make Art Not Trash: An Artist’s Call to Action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, and noon Sunday.

New to the festival this year, Marie hélène Jouve is bringing her bold sea glass jewelry from French Polynesia.

Sharing her time between California and Italy, where she leads her Metalsmiths in Florence Workshop, Monica Branstrom will be returning with her sea glass necklaces, rings, bracelets and earrings.

The festival committee will offer free presentations from world-renowned sea glass experts:

In her first presentation to California audiences, Deacon Ritterbush will present Everything You Want to Know About Sea Glass, at 11 a.m. Saturday.

A lifelong beachcomber and award-winning author of A Beachcomber’s Odyssey, Ritterbrush, better known as Dr. Beachcomb, is a recognized authority on sea glass, beach pottery, and coastal conservation issues.

Mary T. McCarthy, sea glass expert, reiki master and award-winning author will be back for a third year offering two lectures: The Healing Power of Beachcombing, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, and Ways to Identify Your Sea Glass, 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

At her sea glass exhibit, guests can receive McCarthy’s professional help in identifying their mystery sea glass finds.

She also will be judging the official 2018 Sea Glass Treasure Contest, which offers visitors a chance to submit personal sea glass pieces for titles such as Best of Rarest Color and Best Historical.

Entries for the contest, which each cost $5, will be accepted 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday.

In between shopping and presentations, guests can enjoy breakfast and lunch offerings from the Santa Barbara Unified School District Mobile Café, including vegan and gluten-free options.

There will live music from the Salt Martians, Harbor Ramblers, and Pan-A-Cea all weekend.

Tickets start at $5 for Sunday admission, $7 for Saturday admission, $10 for a two-day pass and $15 for Saturday early bird admission.

Tickets are available at the door. They also can be bought online at www.santabarbaraseaglassandoceanartsfestival.com/buy-tickets-2017/ until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7. Parking at the venue is $5, cash only.

For more information and the festival schedule, visit www.santabarbaraseaglassandoceanartsfestival.com.

— Giovanna Davila for Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival.

 

