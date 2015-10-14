Sea Glass Festival Donates $11,000 Back to the Community of Carpinteria

Advice

The first ever Carpinteria Sea Glass Festival this past August was a huge success and the festival is excited to be able to donate $11,000.

The Carpinteria Arts Center will receive $5,500 and the Junior Carpinterian of the Year scholarship fund will receive $5,500.

“The Carpinteria Arts Center is very grateful to the wildly successful Carpinteria Sea Glass Festival for the unexpected and very generous contribution to our non-profit organization. We’ll put these dollars to use to help promote all the creative arts and artists in Carpinteria,” says David Powdrell, board member of the Carpinteria Arts Center.

The second donation to the Junior Carpinterian of the Year Scholarship will be given soon.

The Carpinteria Arts Center is a non-profit organization that promotes and supports the arts.

Their mission is to foster diverse community involvement, nurture the creative process and its appreciation, provide educational opportunities, establish a center for the arts and enhance and enrich the quality of life in the Carpinteria Valley.

The Junior Carpinteria of the Year fund honors outstanding local high school seniors for their leadership abilities and special contributions to their school, Carpinteria and beyond.

For more information about the festival, please visit carpinteriaseaglassfestival.com

— Christie Boyd represents the Carpinteria Sea Glass Festival.